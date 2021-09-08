The Rawlins High School volleyball team (1-6) traveled to Trorrington on Friday to face the Trailblazers in their first 3A southeast quadrant game of the season.
The Outlaws picked up a crucial win, beating the Trailblazers 3-1 and picking up their first victory of the season.
The first set was close in the initial points. Senior Jessie Jerome put the Outlaws on the scoreboard first with an off-speed tip. Torrington followed up with a tip of their own to match Rawlins at 1.
Sophomore Morgan Lonn came back swinging with a kill attempt that landed just out of bounds, but she answered back with one in bounds to keep the score tied at 2.
The Outlaws then went on a points streak on a service run by junior Brinely Green. They went up 5-2 and would keep a three- to four-point lead heading to the midpoint of the set.
The Outlaws were up 15-11 when Torrington went on a streak of its own. A kill, ace and a couple of out of bounds balls from the Outlaws tied the score at 15, and coach Aubrey Griffiths called a time out.
After returning from the time out, the Outlaws got back in the lead thanks to an off-speed hit from Jerome followed by an ace from sophomore Trista Palmer.
Rawlins’ lead was extended into the latter part of the set when a big kill down the line from Lonn set up the Outlaws 23-20. Lonn followed up her kill with an off-speed pass to the back corner of Torrington’s court to force set point.
The Outlaws faltered only slightly, allowing a point on a missed kill, but Jerome wrapped up the set with a hit to win 25-21.
In the second set, Torrington answered by jumping out to a quick 4-2 lead. Rawlins managed to narrow the gap off a string of errors and missed attempts by Torrington as well as an ace from Palmer to go up 6-4.
Torrington kept the pressure on and eventually went up 17-11. The Outlaws were able to bring the set back within reach, pulling as close as 20-19 off a couple kills from Lonn and a series of errors by the Trailblazers.
Torrington went up again after a successful block and an off-speed hit. However, the Outlaws remained resilient and pulled back into the lead and forced a game point at 24-23 before Torrington called another timeout to try and group and salvage the set.
After coming back from the timeout, a kill attempt from Torrington sailed long and landed out of bounds, pushing the score to 25-23 in favor of Rawlins. The Outlaws were up two sets to none heading into the third.
Again, Torrington proved they would not go down without a fight. The Trailblazers came out to an early lead and managed to pick up a win 25-20 in the third set to stay alive and force a fourth set.
Following the loss in set number three, though, Rawlins put on the pressure and never let off. The Outlaws wrapped up a quick 25-13 win and finished the match 3-1.
The win pushed them to 1-6 on the season.
Following a lot of tournament play at the very beginning of the season, mostly up against 4A competition, it was encouraging for Griffiths and her team to pick up a win against a scrappy conference opponent.
“This one was an important game because the start of our season was kind of restless, playing only 4A schools,” Griffiths said. “It was nice to know that we’re on the same level as some of the 3A schools.
“I think this one will give the girls some confidence moving forward. I believe some of the keys to the win were trusting each other, learning to play with new teammates and not giving up when things weren’t going our way.”
The Outlaws will have their home opener Tuesday against Laramie and then will host the massive Rawlins Invite, which will feature teams from every school in the 3A classification.