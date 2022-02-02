The Rawlins Outlaws boys basketball team took care of business Friday night by taking down Torrington 61-33, but fell short against Worland on Saturday, 62-51.
“I’m proud of our kids’ effort all weekend,” said coach Denver Allard. “Those boys spent over 15 hours in a 36-hour window on that bus, but you wouldn’t know by their effort. They had themselves ready to play.”
Saturday’s game in Worland featured two of the best teams in Wyoming Class 3A basketball. Rawlins and Worland sat on the top of their quadrants entering the game and each team had only lost one game so far this season.
Worland was ranked No. 2 in 3A in the latest coaches and media with Rawlins right behind at No. 3. Worland averaged a 3A-best 67.7 points per game entering the week while Rawlins averaged 60.3 points per game, second best in the state.
“We went into this weekend knowing we would find out a bit about our ball club and we learned we need to find a way to win games when we are not able to create turnovers,” Allard said. “We lead the state in that department, but you are going to run into those strong teams like Worland and other teams that we are going to see come tournament time that take great care of the ball.
“And now we have to play solid, strong defense and then grind out good offensive possessions on the other end when we can’t exploit them in transition.”
Rawlins trailed by double digits for most of the game with the largest deficit being 17 points.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Rawlins attempted to stage a comeback. Rawlins started the quarter with a 14-4 run, closing the gap to a two-possession game at 54-49 with about 3 minutes left.
“We simply couldn’t string together any stops outside of the fourth quarter to get back into the game,” Allard said.
Worland finished off the Outlaws on an 8-2 run, giving Rawlins its second loss of the season. Allard said Worland continually attacked the Rawlins defense and was on a pace Rawlins could not keep up with.
Rawlins fell behind early in the game thanks to three 3-pointers by Worland in the first quarter. Rawlins trailed 14-6 after the first eight minutes of the game.
Worland increased the lead to 15 points in the second quarter thanks to a combination of shooting and driving the ball into the middle of the Rawlins defense. A pair of turnaround jumpers by Eli Kern and a fast break layup by Lorenzo Johanson in the final minutes of the half cut the deficit to nine.
The Outlaws looked as if they were gaining momentum, but Worland ended the half with a buzzer-beater from beyond half court to take back the momentum, and Rawlins trailed 34-22 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the teams exchanged baskets and Rawlins watched the deficit grow by three points, trailing 50-35 entering the final quarter of play.
Kern led the way for Rawlins on Saturday with 19 points. Ashton Barto added 12 points and a team-leading five rebounds. JC Ice also had five rebounds in the game, while Jarron Mascarenas led the team with four assists.
“I’m excited to get back in the gym and work on these things because we are going to face a similar opponent next time out in No. 1 Douglas at home Friday night,” Allard said.
Rawlins started the weekend with a 61-33 win Friday over Torrington. Rawlins jumped out to a 26-4 lead in the first quarter, and rode that advantage the rest of the game.
“I think we got comfortable early, stopped getting turnovers and didn’t play particularly well in the half-court set,” Allard said about easing up after the fast start.
Barto had 25 points and five steals against Torrington. Kern added 12 points, four assists and nine rebounds to the winning effort. Erick Martinez led the team in steals and assists with six each.
Rawlins, 11-2 after the weekend, returns home Friday to face top-ranked Douglas. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.