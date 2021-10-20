The Rawlins High School volleyball team hosted the Torrington Trailblazers on Saturday night in the RHS gymnasium. The 3A South East Conference match also was senior night as coach Aubrey Griffiths and the Outlaws volleyball faithful recognized five seniors: Jessie Jerome, Isabella Stamper, Rylee Young, Carlee Scheel and Emilee Mikesell.
It’s safe to say the night was bittersweet for Scheel and Mikesell. Scheel suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice before getting to take the court for a single game of the 2021 season. Mikesell has been a steadfast presence in the program as the team’s manager. She grew up playing the sport but was plagued by injuries that prevented her from realizing her full potential as a volleyball player.
Jerome, Young and Stamper took the court as Outlaws seniors for the second-to-last time Saturday night as they took on a scrappy conference foe in the visiting Torrington team. Despite a solid effort, the Outlaws were unable to find their momentum and dropped the match in straight sets.
The first set saw the Outlaws jump out to a quick lead. A passing error on the Trailblazers, along with a big kill from Jerome, gave Rawlins two quick points to go up 2-0. The Outlaws maintained the lead all the way to the midpoint of the set, picking up kills from Young, junior Kaylee Phipps and a few more tacked on by Jerome.
Torrington was able to gain the lead when it managed a huge block off of a kill attempt by Jerome to go up 12-11. At that point in the set, the visiting team seemed to get in a groove on defense and strung together three consecutive blocks to stymie Rawlins’ offense.
Down 15-11, Griffiths called a timeout to try and keep the set within reach. However, Torrington played its way to another scoring streak and the Rawlins defense couldn’t get the momentum back. Torrington wrapped up the set 25-18.
The Outlaws faltered in the second set, allowing Torrington to go out to an 8-0 lead before Griffiths called a timeout to try and regroup. However, the visiting team didn’t let off the pressure and continued to rack up points. Rawlins was able to pick up a string of points late in the set off a series of incredible serves by junior Morgan Lonn. However, it was not enough and the Trailblazers easily wrapped it up, 20-14.
The host team snapped back in the third set. Lonn, who went behind the service line first, earned four quick points for the Outlaws with a series of unstoppable serves to put the Outlaws up 4-0. The team kept its momentum, going up 12-4 before Torrington took a timeout.
The timeout worked for the Trailblazers as they managed 10 unanswered points to take the lead 13-12. The Outlaws were down, but not out as they kept battling through the set. Lonn saw an opportunity on an overpass from Torrington and slammed the ball down to take the lead again at 15-14.
The set remained tied or within one point, but Torrington was able to pull away late to take the set 25-20 and secure the conference win. The loss Saturday pushed Rawlins to 2-21 on the season. The Outlaws will host Wheatland on Friday for the final home game of the regular season.
Despite the loss, Griffith remains proud of the work her team is putting in and of the five seniors who are about to wrap up their final season with her. She had plenty to say about each of her seniors.
“Carlee Scheel, this girl is the definition of heart. She is in the gym anytime she gets a chance. Unfortunately, this season was cut short for her due to a torn ACL. She has continued to be a part of our team and has been healing in the process.”
Scheel underwent surgery just a few weeks ago, but Griffiths put her in the rotation at the very start of the game before quickly subbing her out, out of respect for the four years she has given to the program.
Emilee Mikesell, who struggled with injuries for four years, also was noted as an important part of the Outlaws’ program.
“She has been our varsity manager for the past four years. I truly do not know what I am going to do without her. She is our right hand girl and she does things we forget we even have to do because she just knows. “
Of Rylee Young, Griffiths also was complementary.
“She has probably played every position and she has shined in all of them. This year she is playing libero for us. Even though she’s a fantastic front row player, we need her great defense. She has a very strong presence on the court and it has been so fun watching her grow as a person and as a player.”
Stamper, Griffiths noted, has been working on her game for four years and showed marked improvement each year.
“She has grown so much as a player and it has been such a pleasure to see her skills grow every year. This year she is playing outside hitter for us and she is doing a fantastic job. She is very consistent and can find the court when it’s needed.”
Finally, without a doubt, Griffiths will miss the presence of her tallest player: Jessie Jerome. Griffiths has used her in almost every position over the last four years and continues to be impressed with her each time she watches her play.
“Jessie has been a pretty strong force for the Rawlins Outlaws for the last four years. She is a three-year returning starter and has been setter, middle blocker, outside hitter and right side hitter. She has excelled in all positions. I have had the privilege of coaching this young lady since 2012. It’s been a fun journey.”
Jerome shared what it’s meant to her to be an Outlaw volleyball player these last four years.
“Being an Outlaw is more than just putting on the jersey and steppling on the court,” she said. “We represent our school and our community in the best way possible. Outlaw nation is an amazing, supportive and resilient community that I am proud to be a part of.”
Jerome and the rest of the Outlaws have just three more weeks in their 2021 season and will continue pushing in hopes of finishing the season on a high note.