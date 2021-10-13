Homecoming week in Rawlins lacked much of its usual excitement as most activities were cancelled out of an abundance of caution over concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The traditional Friday night homecoming football game, Friday afternoon parade and Saturday night dance were all cancelled.
However, the Outlaws volleyball team was able to take the court Saturday afternoon for a homecoming match against a familiar foe: the Douglas Bearcats.
It was a well-contested match with plenty of back-and-forth and bright spots for the home team. However, Douglas headed home with the win in three straight sets.
That said, seniors Jessie Jerome and Isabella Stamper, along with junior Morgan Lonn brought pressure on offense and kept the Bearcats on their toes. Ultimately, though, it was the Bearcats’ ability to get their hits around Outlaw blockers and capitalize on errors that made the difference.
The first set saw Rawlins go ahead initially. A Douglas passing error and two offensive points from Lonn via a kill and an off-speed tip put the outlaws up 3-2. The set remained close as both teams seemed to exchange unforced errors. Douglas was able to get some solid offense going, though, and went up 11-6.
Even with the score a bit lopsided, the Outlaws kept their composure. On the heels of a service streak from Jerome, the home team scored five unanswered points, including an ace to tie the score at 11. The set remained close as both teams refused to let the set get out of reach.
Douglas managed to pull ahead 19-14 before Rawlins coach Aubrey Griffiths called a timeout. The coach’s timing appeared to be right as the Outlaws came back from the time out and immediately scored on an ace from junior Brinley Green and three big kills from Jerome to bring the score back within striking distance at 19-18 still in favor of Douglas.
The Outlaws momentum didn’t last, though, and Douglas went on a scoring streak of its own, racking up four kills and an ace to take the first set 25-21.
The second set of the match proved to be just as competitive. Again, the Outlaws went out to an early lead 4-1 from an off-speed hit from Jerome and a kill from Stamper as well as a couple errors tacked on from the Bearcats. The visiting team went on a scoring streak to take the lead. The Outlaws kept hustling and looked like they were poised to make a comeback late in the set.
Down 19-13, the host team held the Bearcats to just three points scored out of 10. Jerome slammed down another kill and a big block while the visiting team was clearly not firing on all cylinders. With the score at 23-20, a ball from Jerome flew just out of bounds to force a set point.
Unphased by the set point scenario, the Outlaws continued to rally and two kills from Stamper put her team within a point at 24-23. Unfortunately for the Outlaws, a perfectly passed ball on Douglas’ side of the court set up senior Bearcat Grayci Dahl to perfectly place a hard kill to close out the set, 25-23.
The third set was another nail-biter. This time, Douglas went out to an early lead but Rawlins was able to keep the set close. Jerome continued to rack up points on off-speed hits, while Lonn and Stamper were swinging hard at every ball set to them.
Ultimately, though, it was Dahl who would again place a hard hit in just the right spot to stifle the Outlaws’ best efforts and win the set for the Bearcats, 25-22.
Despite the outcome of the match, the volleyball team gave Rawlins fans something to look forward to and celebrate during a lackluster homecoming weekend. The match was competitive and the team showed considerable improvement from where it started at the beginning of the year.
Prior to the homecoming match, the Outlaws traveled to Buffalo to face the Bison. They lost the match in straight sets, 25-12, 25-10 and 25-19 to move to 2-19 on the season. The team will travel to Burns for a conference match Friday and then will be back at home for conference play Saturday against the Torrington Trailblazers starting at noon.