It was a stellar day in Wheatland on Friday for the Rawlins High School boys and girls track teams. Against conference competition in what was dubbed “pre-conference”, the Outlaws emerged as a force to be reckoned with in 3A. The girls team finished in fourth place, just one point shy of third. The Outlaws boys blew away the field, 75 points ahead of the next closest team.
While the Outlaws had strong performances in most of the events they competed in, there were a couple of standouts as well as a few more athletes who secured their place at state meet as they notched pre-qualifying marks.
One highlight to the day was Senior Colton Ice’s first place finish in the shot put competition. With a distance of 45’2.5” he recorded a career personal best and was nearly two feet ahead of the next best mark.
Ice’s teammates on the track had a banner day, too. There was an Outlaw toward the top of the pack in nearly every event. Notably, Mario Guerrero took a strong secnd place in the 110 meter hurdles. Even though he was just short of winning the event, more importantly, he pre-qualified for state with a time of 16:49. Sophomore speedster Dian Hensen flew to a first place finish in the 100 meter dash, beating everyone in the finals with a time of 11.65.
On the track, the girls had a few standout performances including a big win in the 3,200 meter race for Harris Tanner. Tanner finished nearly a minute ahead of everyone else with a time of 12:15.47.
The girls sprint medley team consisting of Carlee Scheel, Trista Palmer, Eva Nitschke and Ryann Smith built from a strong performance last weekend. They recorded another pre qualifying time but improved by around nine seconds, proving they are a contender for a spot on the podium this season.
Another standout performance came from sophomore Eva Nitschke, who has emerged this season as a star hurdler. She earned herself a win in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.04.
Head coach Charli Hetherington has been pleased with her team so far this season and is committed to making the necessary adjustments that will set them up for success heading into the midway point of the season.
“Overall the season has been amazing so far,” Hetherington said. “The kids have shown some incredible strength and willingness to adapt to anything we need them to do. Things that we are working on is our overall strength and endurance as we try to work toward organizing the best team to bring to regionals and state to gain the most possible team points.”
The Outlaws will be back in action on Friday, April 16 in Burns.
Boys Team Results:
Rawlins — 175
Newcastle — 100
Douglas — 97
Torrington — 92
Wheatland — 65
Lusk — 49
Guernsey Sunrise — 48
HEM — 7
Girls Team Results:
Torrington — 167
Douglas — 130
Wheatland — 86
Rawlins — 85
Newcastle — 56
HEM — 38
Lusk — 26
Guernsey Sunrise — 5