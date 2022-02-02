For anyone even vaguely familiar with high school wrestling in the state of Wyoming, the term “Ron Thon” elicits a certain understanding.
Winning a weight class at the Ron Thon Memorial Tournament in Riverton typically means that wrestler is the best in the state at his weight, regardless of classification.
How can a single tournament carry such gravitas? For the last several decades, the tournament has evolve into what is considered the “all-class state championship.” This can be said simply because every school in the state of Wyoming with a competitive wrestling program sends its team to the Ron Thon. There are no “big schools” and “small schools,” only each schools’ best varsity wrestlers all in the same bracket.
The Rawlins High School wrestling team can say it has the best 220-pounder in the state this season, as senior Garrett Parker clinched the tournament title Saturday night in the Riverton High School gymnasium.
For Parker, the path to the finals match was anything but easy. He had a solid first round win over Riverton’s Zaryc Prosser by pin in the second period. Then he ran into Burns/Pine Bluff’s Cody Winslow and battled through to an overtime victory, 7-6.
He then matched up against Green River’s Deylin Miller in the quarterfinals match. Miller had beaten Parker earlier in the season when the Outlaws dualed the Wolves. Though it was a tight bout, Parker secured another victory, 3-1, to move into the semifinals.
That’s where Parker found himself against the tournament’s top seeded wrestler, Tucker Jensen from Wind River High School. Jenson entered the Ron Thon with a 26-1 record and had first-period pins over every opponent prior to Parker.
The first period of the semis also was in Jenson’s favor. He managed to throw Parker to his back to go up early 5-0. Parker fought off his back and secured a reversal to bring the score to 5-2. With his choice of position in the second period, RHS coach Nate Lee opted to put Parker on top.
Lee’s strategy proved a good choice. Parker was able to turn Jensen to his back and pin him with just 1 second left in the second period. The pin pushed Parker into the finals against Carson Tims of Mountain View.
For RHS wrestling fans, it was refreshing to see an Outlaw in the Ron Thon finals, finally. Tims appeared to be a full-sized 220-pounder while Parker is a bit undersized for the weight class, which did not phase the Outlaw at all.
The match remained tied at 0 through the end of the first period. Tims had his choice of position and opted to take top. Parker did a good job of creating action from the bottom that kept Tims from being able to run any offense. Parker escapted to go up 1-0 and bring the match back up to the neutral position.
Tims then gave Parker a penalty point from grabbing his singlet, which is not allowed, and put Parker up 2-0.
With less than 10 seconds in the period, Parker scored a takedown to push his advantage to 4-0. With his choice of position in the third period, Lee had Parker take neutral. A second stall call against Parker gave Tims his first point.
With the score 4-1, the wrestlers continued to fight for position. Off a shot by Tims, Parker scored a quick go-behind takedown with less than a minute left and was able to ride out his opponent to win the match and the championship 6-1.
When asked what the key was to Parker’s incredible run, Lee was clear.
“The key to Garrett’s success this past weekend was his physicality,” he said. “He absolutely shut down his opponents with constant pressure in all positions on the mat. Every single one of his opponents eventually succumbed to the mental game that Garrett brought. He kept things simple and executed his strategy flawlessly.”
The tournament win for Parker also was a win for the Outlaws wrestling program.
“It means a lot for Rawlins to have a Ron Thon champ,” Lee said. “I hope Garrett’s success conveys the idea that being coachable is crucial to being successful on and off the mat.”
Along with Parker, senior Blayne Coleman went on run in the 132-pound bracket and earned a spot in the finals.
On his way there, Coleman beat Worland’s Ross Goncalves 3-0. Then, he matched up against the No. 1-ranked wrestler in Class 4A, Liam Fox of Cheyenne East. Coleman proved to be a terrible match up for his Cyclone opponent as he routed Fox 15-5 to make it to the semifinals.
Following the match with Fox, Coleman faced Pinedale’s Jake Hammer. The match was close, but Coleman controlled the tempo and finished Hammer by a score of 4-2 to earn a finals appearance against Green River’s Tommy Dalton.
The finals match was about as close as it could be. Dalton won 2-0, but scored only one offensive point. His other point came from a stall call against Coleman.
Previously this season, Dalton beat Coleman by major decision, so Coleman is closing the gap against his 3A foe. Even though he was just short of the top of the podium, Lee sees Coleman’s tournament as a win.
“This weekend was huge for Blayne’s confidence. With every match he won at the Ron Thon, he gained more and more confidence,” Lee said. “He absolutely had the hardest path to the finals. He wrestled state champs and state placers in every match.
“Despite that fact, Blayne brought the fight to his opponents right from the opening seconds of the match and caught many of his opponents flatfooted.
“His loss in the finals was tough, but he closed the gap on an opponent that typically has beaten him with a larger margin of victory. Blayne has definitely closed the gap on this opponent and is looking forward to seeing him at state.”
The Outlaws haven’t had a place winner at the Ron Thon since 2019 and this year brought home three medals.
The third medal came from a gutsy performance from sophomore Adrian Trujillo in the 106-pound bracket. Without any seeding criteria, Trujillo made it to the semifinals before taking his first loss of the weekend. He knocked off the tournament’s No. 3 seed, Dayne Humes of Moorecroft, in the first round.
To earn a spot in the semifinals, he beat Pinedale’s Ryan Nutt, who had beaten him earlier in the season.
He fell in the semifinals to the top-ranked wrestler in 3A, Lyman’s Kazzen Siler. However, he rallied back with a crucial win in the consolation bracket to earn a spot in the consolation finals. He beat Green River’s Spencer Wright, another opponent who had beaten him earlier in the season.
Trujillo finished in fourth place after losing a close match in sudden victory, 4-2, to Douglas’s Tanner Johnson.
Lee believes he saw Trujillo wrestle better than he has in the seven years Lee has coached him.
“Adrian was definitely the biggest surprise of the weekend,” Lee said. “We definitely saw a different side of him we have never seen before. He was absolutely the aggressor in his matches and took out three opponents he had never beaten before. We are excited to see him finally get over that hump.”
In addition to the three medal winners, Sophomore Sage Lonn had a strong tournament, finishing one match out of winning a medal at 126 pounds. Freshman Brayden Torstenbo also lost in the medal round, at arguably the toughest weight class in the tournament, 120 pounds.
Both wrestlers scored team points that contributed to the Outlaws 13th place finish, the highest in Lee’s tenure at the Ron Thon.
For the first time in tournament history, there was a girls division for junior Brinley Green to compete in. She dominated all her opponents to win the 132-pound bracket. In total, 34 girl wrestlers competed, which will likely only grow going forward.
The Rawlins High School wrestling team will host Lander on Thursday for senior night. Then it’s also home Saturday for the annual Rumble in Rawlins dual meet tournament. Those will be the final two home events of the seasons for the Outlaws.