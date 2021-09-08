The Rawlins High School football team played host to the Lyman Eagles on Thursday at Outlaw Stadium. Because of a statewide shortage of football officials, the game was held Thursday instead of under the traditional “Friday night lights.”
The defending Class 2A state champions came to Rawlins ready to play and proved their aggressive ground game was too much for the Outlaws. The Eagles handed the Outlaws their second loss of the season, 36-6.
Lyman took possession of the ball first after an Outlaw kickoff by senior Eli Kern. The Eagles kept the ball on the ground and moving to the end zone for the better part of the first quarter, finally scoring a touchdown with just 1:42 left in the quarter to go up 6-0.
Rawlins defended the two point conversion attempt and took over the ball for their own offensive attempt.
Senior running back Jase Smith got the Outlaws offense started off with a bang. The team started on its own 17 yard line. A handoff to Smith from quarterback Canyon Green catapulted the Outlaws to about midfield. A holding penalty on the next play, though, put the Outlaws back in their own territory and scuttled their chances to score on their first possession.
Lyman took over the ball again near the beginning of the second quarter and managed another touchdown.
While the Outlaws defense put up a good fight, Lyman quarterback Ashton Houskeeper continued to march the ball down field and eventually connected with a pass to Braydon Bradshaw down to the 2-yard line to put the Eagles in scoring position.
From there, Houskeeper ran the ball into the end-zone to put his team up 12-0. The Outlaws defense again thwarted the two point conversion attempt to keep the score at 12-0 as they went back on offense with 8:07 left in the first half.
Rawlins continued to struggle to get any momentum and turned the ball over on downs with 6:19 left in the half.
The turnover put the Eagles at about midfield and they, again, took advantage of their field position and scored a touchdown, another run by Houskeeper, at 4:23 to go up 18-0. This time the two point conversion attempt was successful, pass from Houskeeper to McKoy Smith that put Lyman up 20-0.
Back on offense, the Outlaws put together a handful of plays before being forced to punt with less than two minutes left in the half.
With 5 seconds on the clock, a blown coverage in the end zone left Lyman’s Bradshaw open and an on-the-mark pass from Housekeeper put the Eagles up 26-0 with no time left on the clock. A handoff from Houskeeper to Chevy Fackrell was successful for the two-point conversion and the Eagles went up 28-0 heading into halftime.
The Outlaws were set to receive the kickoff to start the third quarter. Junior Dian Hensen received the ball and ran it all the way back into Eagles territory at the 43 yard line. Another unsuccessful series on offense resulted in a turnover on downs and the Eagles took over on their own 41.
On third down, Houskeeper managed yet another huge pass and reception to Bradshaw for a first down deep in Outlaw territory. On third down with four yards to go, Houskeeper ran the ball into the end zone to put Lyman up 34-0. He then completed a pass to Fackrell to secure the two point conversion and put the Eagles up 36-0.
The remainder of the third quarter saw the score locked at 36-0. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Outlaws would finally put their own points on the board.
On a third down and 14 following a block in the back penalty on the Outlaws, Green connected with senior Blayne Coleman on a 22-yard completion in the end zone with 6:33 left in the game. Under double-coverage, Coleman showed poise and determination to grab the pass and keep it in hand to put his team on the board. The touchdown brought life back into the team and the stadium.
The Outlaws were unable to convert the point after touchdown and the score didn’t change through the final minutes of the game.
Despite the loss, head coach Clayton McSpadden has identified areas he can make quick adjustments to hopefully set the Outlaws up to succeed in upcoming games.
“We are definitely spending time on breaking down into a shimmy before tackling,” he said. “We were more times than not in the right spot to make a tackle before positive yardage. However, we never broke down into a shimmy and tried to ‘rock’ the kids’ world.
“We are not as big or as strong as some of our competitors so we have to work on gang tackles, which can only happen if the initial tackler is able to stop momentum.”
Speaking of tackles, it was junior Josh Smith who led the team in tackles against Lyman, followed by Coleman.
Heading into the new week, McSpadden is only looking forward.
“I am still very proud of the improvements we are showing week by week and even half by half,” he said. “I am hoping that after a full week of practice we can still improve and come to practice ready for all challenges.
“Moffat County runs a very tough-nosed offense and they have a ton of size, so our hands will be full stopping them. So long as we stay disciplined and confident we will be just fine.
The Outlaws will look to build from Thursday night’s game as they head to Craig, Colorado, to face off against the Moffat County Bulldogs on Friday.