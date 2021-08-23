RAWLINS — The Rawlins High School tennis team is strong in numbers and ready for a full, busy schedule this season. The Outlaws started practice on Aug. 9 and hosted their first matches on Friday at the RHS tennis courts. Torrington was on the schedule first, originally planned for Thursday. However, uncharacteristically cold, wet weather kept the opposing team at home, and the Outlaws had to wait one more day to kick off their competitive season.
The weather was only a little bit better on Friday morning when the Laramie Plainsmen rolled into town along with the Torrington Trailblazers for their rescheduled match. The Outlaws played Laramie starting at 10 a.m. and followed up with Torrington at 3 p.m., making for a long, full day of tennis action at the RHS courts.
Early in the season, head coach Traci Vorn is simply looking to establish the fundamentals and get her players the critical real-time game play. Without a middle school or other feeder program, many of her athletes came into the season with little to no tennis experience.
Vorn looks for athleticism and a desire to learn and get better. From there, she teaches the fundamentals and then works to find where each player will best fit. So far this season, she doesn’t see a lack of athleticism. Seniors Elijah Longog and Ashton Barto have already emerged as a competitive and capable doubles duo.
Longog played for Vorn last season, but Barto begins his senior campaign as a first-year tennis player. The two play doubles and picked up a win over a talented Torrington doubles team that had just picked up a big win over Thunder Basin the day prior.
“Elijah and Ashton are both seniors and Ashton is new to the team,” Vorn said. “He came and played with us after the season last fall. He’s just athletic and he knows what he wants to do and sees the play. Right now it’s just experience and getting more of the skills to get the finesse to get things happening. Those two I am pretty excited about. Eli is in his second year. He’s super athletic and a good leader.”
The Barton/Longog duo is just one component of the boys team that has Vorn optimistic for a successful season.
“We also have Drew Dillworth who is a four-year player for me. He brings a lot of experience, and we just need to find the right place for him. Griffin Searle, another senior, is in his second year and is another one that is talented, he’s a doubles player and I just need to find the right partner for him.”
The girls side of the team is really young this year. Of course, that leaves Vorn optimistic for the next few seasons as those players develop, but she sees plenty of bright spots already.
“Kirsten Anderson came in as a freshman and she played number two singles this weekend,” said Vorn. “She went three sets with the Torrington girl, she lost in three sets and she battled. She was down 4-0 at one point and battled through it. She played hard through the very end. She is very consistent. Though she is only a freshman she is going to be exciting to watch this season and in upcoming seasons. She’s just dedicated”.
The Rawlins High School tennis team is in a unique situation because it is the only team in the school that plays predominantly against 4A competition. There simply aren’t many schools in 3A that host a tennis team, so the Outlaws play up against 4A competition. Vorn noted Kelly Walsh as the team to beat this season. In addition to the Trojans, Cheyenne Central and Green River will also be formidable opponents.
“I always tell my kids, if you win a medal either at regionals or state, you are going to be the only kid in school that has a 4A medal,” the coach said.
Medals are exactly what Vorn has on her mind this season. With healthy numbers and plenty of athleticism across both the boys and girls squad, ultimately she would love to see her kids on the podium this season.
“I want, overall, for the kids to have a good time, learn the sport and have fun and be able to form relationships within the team, and they’re already doing that,” she said. “I would be lying if I didn’t say that I want kids on the podium. I have a ton of athletic ability on both sides. I have some athletic kids and now I want them to put it together and get on the podium at the end of the season.”
The Outlaws have a robust home schedule this season and will be back at home on Saturday, Aug. 28, against Rock Springs.