RAWLINS page plan for SATURDAY, Oct. 23

A1

Tease 1: EYE ON ENERGY Oil and gas continues to show signs of recovery, Page A6

Tease 2: OUTLAWS AT CONFERENCE RHS cross-country team competes in Worland, Page B1

Tease 3: LOCAL VOICES The brotherhood of the traveling swim trunks, Page A4

MAIN PACKAGE: Boosters could soon come to Carbon County, Carrie, (photo)

Critical race theory won’t be taught in Carbon County, Richard

Scientists optimistic about Mullen Fire recovery, WNE (photos)

Permitting for wind energy project moves ahead, EVE

Index

A2

Weather

Jumps from A1

A3

Jumps from A1

Incentives give UW vaccine programs a shot in the arm, Carol, (photo) – if there’s room. If not, just the jumps

A4 OPINION

Stroot cartoon

Greg column (Local voices)

Drake column (Guest column)

A5

Obits

TikTo pranks at Evanston school, WNE (cut to fit)

A6

Oil and gas industry continues to show signs of recovery, WNE (photo)

B1-B2 SPORTS

B3-B4 COMICS/PUZZLES

B5-B6 CLASSIFIEDS

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus