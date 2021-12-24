Following a highly successful season opening tournament where the Rawlins High School boys basketball team went 3-0, the Outlaws struggled a bit to pull everything together against Class 4A Green River. The Outlaws lost to the Wolves 50-37 on Saturday and will look to bounce back to their winning ways in the New Year.
Head coach Denver Allard saw his team struggle on defense, which he noted as a step back from where they were in Week One.
“I felt like we were much improved from the opening weekend with our box-outs,” he said. “However, I thought we took a huge step back in our overall defense, and ultimately that was a big reason for the loss. We allowed too much penetration in the middle and Green River made fantastic open passes weak-side for several open 3-point looks.”
The good news, Allard said, is the stumbles his team experienced Saturday are correctable and will be easy to address in practice.
The team will look to get back to more effective defense, including forcing turnovers, an area where they traditionally shine and a huge part of a successful offense.
“We average 17 steals a game and only came up with five against Green River,” Allard said. “Steals are a big part of starting our offense. Credit does have to be given to Green River as they move the ball extremely well.”
Allard and his team will use the experience against Green River to make some necessary adjustments that will benefit them as they prepare for the bulk of their 3A schedule.
“I don’t think I did a good job of making in-game adjustments to the officiating of a physical 4A game,” Allard said. “I should have been stressing the importance of being strong with the ball when driving and utilizing the dribble inside to open up shooting windows.”
While it wasn’t how the Outlaws hoops team wanted to head into winter break, undoubtedly the team will get back to work with a dedicated focus on the areas where they struggled against Green River.
The team will be back on the court Jan. 7-8 for the Winter Classic tournament hosted by Pinedale.
RHS individual leaders
Points: Eli Kern 14, Ashton Barto 12; Rebounds: Elijah Longog 6, Ashton Barto 4; Assists: Jarron Mascarenas 3, Erick Martinez, Eli Kern and Ashton Barto 2; Steals: Jarron Mascarenas 3