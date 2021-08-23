Runaway found

The Rock Springs Police Department has located Koby Cranford, the runaway teenager who went missing on Friday, Aug. 20, according to Public Information Officer Jennifer Maze.

 Photo from Rock Springs Police Department

Rock Springs resident Koby Cranford, 17, was last seen near the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center at around 10:30 p.m. wearing a retro green and red jacket.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, it is unclear when or where Cranford was located.

