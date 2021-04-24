The Western Colorado University cheerleading team will have a Rawlins Outlaw on its roster next season.
Skylaar Young, a senior at Rawlins High School, signed her letter of intent to be a cheerleader on the Mountaineers’ squad starting next fall.
For Young, once the pressure of tryouts was finished, the decision was clear and she just had to wait to find out if her tryout would earn her a spot on the team. When she found out she had made the cut, it was easy to agree to sign the dotted line.
Western Colorado University (WCU) is nestled near the West Elk Mountain Range on the western slope of Colorado in Gunnison. With its endless outdoor activities, picturesque views in every direction and small town feel, Young is certain she will be able to make it her new home. Being part of the cheerleading team will certainly help her get settled into a new town and the university life.
Before she decided on WCU, Young was considering her options.
“I was really torn actually between Western and Weber State University,” she said. “Then I went to tryouts and met the team and got to be involved with the team and that was what told me ‘this is it, this has got to be it.’”
The Outlaw cheerleader didn’t get to make a visit to WCU’s Gunnison campus until just a few weeks prior to her decision. She was slated to make a fall visit, however, following volleyball season she was quarantined after exposure to COVID-19, as too was her family.
Despite not being able to make that visit, she attempted to make up for it with a virtual visit but admitted it didn’t feel like an accurate representation of the Colorado university. LIke so many high schoolers in her position, she did her best to navigate the uncertainties of planning for the future amid an ongoing pandemic. The decision to pursue competing at the next level in cheerleading was challenging, she admitted.
“It was definitely hard,” she said. “I had a hard time deciding. Right out of volleyball i had scheduled a tour in Gunnison, but we all got put into quarantine. I had to do virtual and it just didn’t feel right. Going down there made it feel like a completely different story, and it eliminated the doubts.”
Young didn’t go to Gunnison just to tour the campus, she also had to do her tryout. The team’s head coach, Stacy Fuller, reached out to her initially and asked her to come to the tryout.. Young accepted the invitation and then had to put her skills on display for Fuller and her team in an attempt to earn a spot on the roster. She found out on April 3 that she had earned her spot.
For the remainder of her senior year, Young will do workouts supplied by Fuller in order to be ready to hit the ground running for the fall 2021 semester.
Once she’s on campus, she’ll lift with her team three times a week and work in practices and rehearsals the rest of the time. WCU is a competitive, co-ed cheer team, so she will be preparing for competitions as well as pep-rallies and cheering at sporting events. Young feels she is up for the challenge and ready to take her cheerleading skills to the next level.
“Cheer at Western is very competitive,” she noted. “We will do pep rallies, which are fun, but we will be going to competitions and gearing toward nationals. Nationals is something I’ve only ever seen on social media. I’m really looking forward to that challenge.”
In addition to cheerleading, Young plans to focus her time in the classroom on becoming a paramedic.