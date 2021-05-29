University of Wyoming runner Albert Steiner, a former Laramie High standout, ran in the 3,000-meter steeplechase to round out the 2021 NCAA West Preliminaries Saturday hosted by Texas A&M University.
After weather postponed the steeplechase on Friday evening, Steiner had to wait for his chance to run the event until the next day. Steiner ran a time of 9 minutes, 19.02 seconds to finish 39th in the final event of the four-day prelims.
“I thought the group we brought to College Station competed well over the past four days,” UW coach Bryan Berryhill said in a press release. “The highlight of the week was Colton Paller qualifying for the NCAA finals. He competed with confidence and focus, which was obvious as he earned his ticket to Eugene with his first throw. We had a lot of underclassmen at the meet who competed tough and earned valuable experience for the future.”
Paller punched his ticket with his first throw in the discus going 185 feet, 10 inches to finish 10th in the field at the NCAA prelims. The Cowboy senior is making his first trip to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Freshman Kareem Mersal and Sadie McMullen both made it to the NCAA West prelims in their first year of collegiate completion with marks in the long jump. Mersal and McMullen have entered the UW all-time top-10 list with their jumps. Mersal leaped 24-9¾ for 20th place; McMullen had a mark of 19-5¼ for 38th.
Kirk Unland capped his UW career and leaves Laramie as a multi-time Mountain West champion and at No. 6 on the UW all-time list in the hammer throw. That personal best from Unland of 214-2 was set this season. Unland’s best throw of 209-7 in the hammer throw earned him a 17th place among the top-48 qualifiers from the west region.
William Nolan was one of 13 student athletes to qualify for the prelims in both the long jump and triple jump. The Cowboy junior went 23-7½ and 47-5 inches in the two events.
Mary Carbee qualified for her first prelims in the hammer throw with her season and personal best throw of 193-2 this season, which put her at No. 7 all-time at UW. The Cowgirl sophomore went 165-6 this week to finish in 46th place.
Paller will compete in the discus for the Cowboys June 11 at the NCAA championships.