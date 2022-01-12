Despite COVID-19 concerns that have shook up the early stages of conference play, the Mountain West has plenty to be optimistic about at the moment.
Six league members – Colorado State, Wyoming, Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State and Utah State – ranked 61st or higher in NET ranking as of Thursday, with CSU sitting at No. 20 in the Associated Press poll. With several MW programs having games postponed this week, here’s a look at the strengths and weaknesses of each team in the conference.
Air Force (8-5 overall, 1-1 in Mountain West)
Strength: Backcourt
With a respectable showing in conference play, Air Force could be on its way to the program’s winningest season in almost a decade. The guard play for the Falcons has them off to an 8-5 start with an early MW win over Utah State. Their top-four scorers are listed as guards, with A.J. Walker, Joseph Octave, Jake Heidbreder and Ethan Taylor combining for 44.7 points per game.
Weakness: Inside battle
As to be expected with a team that relies heavily on guard play, Air Force has left much to be desired near the basket. The Falcons rank last in the MW in both offensive and defensive rebounding, and have given up 62 points in the paint through their first two league games.
Boise State (10-4, 1-0)
Strength: Defense
With a seven-game winning streak since dismissing Arizona transfer Devonaire Doutrive, Boise State has as much momentum as anyone in the conference at the moment. Defense is a large reason behind this success. The Broncos rank 19th nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating, and are in the top-four in the MW in scoring defense, field-goal percentage defense, rebounding, blocks and turnovers forced.
Weakness: Ball security
The Broncos have been solid offensively, but turnovers could come back to haunt them if they don’t improve their ball security. Boise State has the third-most turnovers in the conference with 13.4 per game, including 15 in its conference-opening win over Fresno State on Tuesday.
Colorado State (11-0, 1-0)
Strength: Star Power
The finish to Tuesday’s win over Air Force is the latest example of how Colorado State junior forward David Roddy can alter the course of a basketball game. Roddy subbed in with 5 minutes, 31 seconds remaining and the Rams up by four. He immediately recorded a steal that led to a fast-break 3-pointer. A few minutes later he grabbed an offensive rebound and slammed it home to create an insurmountable eight-point lead. He’s No. 6 in the country in KenPom’s offensive rating, while his 19.7 points per game are the second-most in the MW.
Weakness: Offensive rebounding
While it’s difficult to find many holes in CSU’s undefeated start, the offensive glass is one place to start. The Rams rank second-to-last in the MW and 355th out of 358 Division I teams with just 6.2 offensive rebounds per game. Given this statistic, it’s no surprise they rank in the bottom-three in the league in free-throw attempts per game.
Fresno State (10-4, 0-1)
Strength: Rebounding
The Bulldogs are 43rd nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, with their ability to clean the glass playing a key part. Their opponents are averaging an MW-low 29.4 rebounds per game, with Fresno State’s 4.7 rebounding margin ranking second in the conference.
Weakness: Road woes
While the Bulldogs are off to a flawless 7-0 start on their home court, this success hasn’t been replicated on the road. Fresno State is 1-4 in away games this season, with its only true road win coming against Weber State on Dec. 23.
Nevada (7-5, 1-0)
Strength: Interior defense
The Wolf Pack don’t have any of the conference’s top-eight individual rebounders, but a team effort has them leading the MW in defensive boards. Nevada also has three players among the top-20 in the league in blocks.
Weakness: Closing out games
The Wolf Pack lost by single digits to San Diego and San Francisco earlier this season, and allowed a double-digit lead to slip away down the stretch before rallying to beat Loyola Marymount, 68-63. Their conference opener continued a troubling trend in terms of closing out games. Nevada secured a win over New Mexico, but the Lobos were able to cut a 19-point advantage down five during the final five minutes.
New Mexico (7-7, 0-1)
Strength: Offensive firepower
Results have varied amid a 7-7 start, but one thing has remained constant for New Mexico: its ability to put up points. The Lobos rank second in the conference with 78.9 points per game, and have scored more than 85 points on five occasions.
Weakness: Efficiency
The Lobos’ high-scoring performances aren’t always pretty. New Mexico is 244th nationally in 2-point field goal percentage, and despite having the fourth-worst 3-point percentage in the MW, the Lobos are averaging the fourth-most attempts from deep.
San Diego State (9-3, 1-0)
Strength: Defense
The Aztecs’ defense has been nothing short of stellar this season, which is the primary reason why they are the second-highest ranked MW team in KenPom’s ratings, despite two double-digit losses. SDSU is seventh in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, and ranks second in the conference with 58.2 points allowed per game.
Weakness: Shooting
If the Aztecs are able to get more production on the offensive end, they will be a team to worry about in the NCAA Tournament – much less the MW. For now, though, their 41.7% success rate on field goal attempts is worrisome. The Aztecs are currently ranked outside the top-220 nationally in 3-point, 2-point and free-throw percentage.
San Jose State (6-5, 0-0)
Strength: Rim protection
Ibrahima Diallo has been a bright spot during an up-and-down start for the Spartans, ranking third and fifth in the conference, respectively with 1.8 blocks and 8.3 rebounds per game. Shon Robinson is also among the MW’s top-15 rebounders.
Weakness: Turnovers
Careless offense and an inability to create takeaways on the other end has been a recipe for disaster on several occasions for SJSU. The Spartans rank last in the conference with a minus-2.4 turnover margin.
UNLV (8-6, 0-1)
Strength: Battle tested
The six losses on the Rebels’ record aren’t a significant cause for concern when considering some of the competition they’ve faced. Two of their defeats came against UCLA and Michigan, both of whom were ranked in the top-five at the time, and their strength of schedule is the third-highest in the MW.
Weakness: 3-point shooting
UNLV might be second-to-last in the conference and 282nd nationally in 3-point percentage, but that hasn’t stopped the Rebels from firing away from deep. Their 349 long-range attempts are the most in the MW.
Utah State (9-5, 0-1)
Strength: Offensive balance
Utah State has the second-most 3-point attempts in the conference, but that doesn’t mean its offensive attack one-dimensional. The Aggies have been efficient from inside and out, ranking 29th and 33rd in the country, respectively, in 2-point and 3-point percentage. Justin Bean has led the way, shooting at a 65.2% clip, in addition to leading the league with 19.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
Weakness: Second-chance opportunities
While Utah State is third in the conference in rebounding margin, it ranks in the bottom half of the league in offensive rebounding. This cuts down on potential extra opportunities, something that’s stood out when the Aggies have struggled. In four of USU’s five losses, it has recorded six second-chance points or less.
Wyoming (11-2, 0-0)
Strength: Post presence
Several factors have played into the Cowboys’ 11-2 start, but their ability to dominate the paint has been a driving force. Sophomore forward Graham Ike ranks third and fourth in the conference, respectively, with 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, while his 8.2 fouls drawn per 40 minutes are the second-most in the country. Senior guard Hunter Maldonado has also been a matchup problem inside due to his 6-foot-7 frame. He’s currently averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists per game, and leads all MW guards in field goal percentage.
Weakness: Free-throw shooting
The Pokes haven’t been terrible at the free-throw line, ranking seventh in the league with a 69% success rate. However, there have been a couple rough spots. The most recent occurred in a three-point loss to Stanford, during which UW missed six of 13 free-throw attempts. The Cowboys also shot a combined 31 of 53 at the charity stripe in impressive, single-digit road wins over Grand Canyon and Washington earlier this season.