After the success of the 2019 game against Missouri, a “stripe out” is again planned for the season opener Sept. 4 against Montana State.
Wyoming athletics is asking all Cowboys fans to participate in the “stripe out” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing brown or gold T-shirts based on their seat location. The goal is to have alternating sections of the stadium be brown and gold.
Limited edition “stripe out” T-shirts will be sold through the Brown and Gold Outlet online (https://brownandgold.com/) and at both the Laramie and Cheyenne locations. They will be available for purchase for $10 per shirt.
Reference the map on the UW athletics website (https://gowyo.com/) to find out what color the seating sections will be wearing and use the “buy now” selection below to order shirts. A limited number of “stripe out” T-shirts will be available for UW students on game day.
UW ticket information
Season tickets and single game tickets are on sale now.
Season-ticket packages start at $159. Tickets for the Montana State game start at $39. Fans who need additional information regarding UW athletics ticketing, visit: GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.