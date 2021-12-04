Outlaws wrestling coach Nate Lee expects the 2021-22 season will be very different from any other wrestling season in the last decade at Rawlins High School.
Lee, who is in his fifth season as the program’s head coach and seventh overall with the Outlaws, has a feeling this season will be one to remember.
Participation numbers are better than ever, which is an encouraging shift. Also, he returns more talent than he has before, including two senior state placers in Blayne Coleman and Garrett Parker and a state finalist and All-State wrestler in sophomore Zachary Covolo.
There were no seniors on last year’s team, so Lee said he looks forward to returning all of his athletes from last year along with adding new faces in this year’s freshman class.
One big difference with this year’s team, though, is a new face on the coaching staff. Lee and assistant coach Reece Prosser, who is in his third season with the program, welcome Dylan Sandsted to the staff. Sandstedt was a 2017 state champion for Douglas High School and is an adaptive PE teacher at the high school. Lee is excited for Stanstedt to make an immediate impact.
“I’m excited about having coach Sandsted’s mat wrestling perspective in the room,” Lee said. “He was a great mat wrestler from Douglas and knew how to control his opponents. He will be a valuable asset for our athletes and will contribute to their understanding of keeping pressure on top.
“Sandstedt, along with coach Prosser, bring an exciting and young feel to the room.”
With his staff in place and eager to get the season going, Lee has plenty to be excited about with his returning lineup. Senior Blayne Coleman will be a serious contender this season. After a strong showing at summer camp along with mat experience, Coleman will be in a position to make a serious run at whichever weight class he settles in at.
“Blayne had a strong showing during his football season,” Lee said. “He was an animal on the football field this season and I look forward to seeing that same tenacity on the wrestling mat.”
Along with Coleman is senior Garrett Parker, who has been a steadfast presence in the upper weights for the last three years. Parker has two state medals to his name (sixth as a sophomore and third as a junior) and has a run at a state title in his sights, likely in the 220-pound weight class.
“Garrett defines what it is to be a coachable athlete,” Lee said. “He asks a lot of questions regarding technique and approaches different opponents with a variety of strategies. He is also a top-tier student who truly embodies what it means to be a student-athlete.”
Along with Coleman and Parker are seniors Jaiden Martinez and Julian Gonzales. Both take on important leadership roles as upperclassmen and will fill out the Outlaws lineup in the upper weights.
Senior Deigo Buckingham will bring senior leadership to the middle weights, too.
Finally, Lee is looking forward to a senior move-in, Braxton Steiner, who is a lifelong wrestler who competed in Utah prior to moving Rawlins this past summer. Steiner is slated to compete in the lower weights, likely in the 113-pound weight class.
In addition to arguably the strongest and most complete senior class in recent memory, for the first time in at least a decade the Outlaws are returning an All-State selection and finalist in sophomore Zachary Covolo. Without weight certifications in place, it is not yet clear which class Covolo will compete at. He finished second last season at 113 and will likely settle in at 126 pounds this season.
“After last year’s loss in the state finals, Zachary was disappointed and needed a break from the sport. Based on the few practices we’ve had, he is full of passion and is ready to get back to work,” said Lee.
Along with Covolo and a stacked class of seniors, the Outlaws will be well-rounded across its lineup. Sophomore Adrian Trujillo, who qualified for state last season at 106 pounds, will be back at the same weight this season. Two other sophomores, Ezra Archuleta and Sage Lonn, both returning qualifiers, also are expected to be impact wrestlers for Lee in the middle weights.
Junior Josh Smith, who is a two-time state place winner along with Parker, is expected to wrestle in either the 160- or 170-pound weight class. Smith should come into the season ranked high and in a position to make a serious run at a title.
“Josh had a big summer,” Lee said. “He put in the effort needed to make a big jump by attending several wrestling camps and lifting weights, which has also led to a big boost in his confidence. He will have a big season.”
In all, despite wrestling being an individual sport, the team aspect will come into play in a big way this season as Lee expects RHS to make a serious run at a regional championship and could bring home team hardware from state. He will need strong performances from his leaders at each weight, but also to have his junior varsity and younger wrestlers step up as workout partners and point scorers at tournaments this season.
The Outlaws wrestling team will kick off its season in Cheyenne at the Charlie Lake Memorial tournament hosted by Cheyenne East High School on Dec. 10-11. The team will host Mountain View for the first home dual of the season at 5 p.m. Dec. 15.