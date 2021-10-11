Sorry, an error occurred.
Sugar-Salem’s Katie Miller tips the ball over the net against South Fremont.
Sugar-Salem’s volleyball team topped South Fremont 3-0 in Sugar City to complete their sweep of the Cougars.
The Diggers won the sets 25-14; 25-22; 25-20.
Katie Miller led the squad with 13 kills. Natalyah Nead added eight kills and Kimberly Pannell added seven kills.
Hailey Harris had another big night setting the ball with 29 assists. Miller racked up 20 digs and Skotlynd Barr added 13 digs.
The win secured Sugar-Salem the top seed in their district tournament with two games to go. They’ll play Skyline Tuesday before going to Driggs for their final regular season game on Thursday.
