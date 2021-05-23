Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Southeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 321 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain causing minor flooding in the advisory area. Between one and two inches of rain has already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Burns. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. &&