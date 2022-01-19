The University of Wyoming has received some much-needed depth in the secondary, with former two-star prospect TJ Urban committing to play safety for the Cowboys.
Urban confirmed Friday he has enrolled at UW, where he will play safety.
The Omaha, Nebraska, product started at quarterback last fall for US Air Force Academy Preparatory School, which plays against junior colleges and post-graduate programs, and plays a similar role as a redshirt for student-athletes at the service academy.
As a result, he arrives at UW with all of his eligibility intact.
Urban initially chose the Falcons over UW in 2020, in what he calls a “neck-and-neck” decision. The opportunity to explore his full potential on the defensive side of the ball, as well as his connection with defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel, played a key part in driving him to the Cowboys.
“You get to hit people, so that’s more fun, but I feel like I can really expand on the defensive side,” Urban said. “Once I got to Air Force, I realized I could really use my athletic ability on the other side of the ball. I feel more comfortable there, and can really just fly around and do the things I did in high school.”
Urban got first team all-state and “super-state” from the Lincoln Journal Star as a senior in 2020, after helping Millard South go 8-2 with a Class A semifinals appearance. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety has been timed at 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
“I would have to say my speed,” Urban said of his greatest strength. “I’ve put on some weight, but I feel like I’ve got even faster.”
With both of the Pokes’ 2021 starting safeties departing this offseason, he will have an opportunity to compete for immediate playing time this fall.
“I didn’t know about them leaving, but I knew I was going to have to come in and start competing right away,” Urban said. “That’s my goal, to try to get in that rotating lineup, and to prove myself on special teams and in spring ball. I’m excited to compete and get going.”
Ole Miss CB Hawkins commits to Wyoming
After losing both starting cornerbacks to the transfer portal, the University of Wyoming added some valuable experience at the position over the weekend.
Ole Miss transfer Jakorey Hawkins, a former three-star recruit from Montgomery, Alabama, announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Sunday.
Hawkins only appeared in two games as a junior in 2021, recording one tackle, but played a significant role for the Rebels during his redshirt sophomore year. He appeared in eight games with six starts, recording 28 tackles, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
With veterans C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn transferring out, Cameron Stone is the only returning Cowboy with notable Division I experience at the position. Stone recorded eight tackles and returned a kickoff for a touchdown while serving as the Pokes’ No. 3 cornerback.
Hawkins is the second power five transfer that Wyoming has landed this offseason, with former Michigan State linebacker Cole DeMarzo committing to the Cowboys on Jan. 8.