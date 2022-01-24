For the first time since the new Rawlins High School was opened, the Outlaws wrestling team competed under the spotlight in its home gym.
There’s something special about a wrestling dual in a darkened gym with the only light shining on the middle of the mat, and the Outlaws delivered a 42-33 home dual win against a scrappy Burns/Pine Bluffs squad on Thursday night.
The Outlaws won seven of its14 matches, all by bonus points, to secure the win against a Class 3A East Conference opponent. Ezra Archuleta, Josh Smith, Zachary Covolo, Sage Lonn and Blayne Coleman all picked up pins to lead the RHS win.
“We expected to beat Burns and that’s what we did,” said Outlaws head coach Nate Lee. "Obviously, there were a lot of weights where we needed to get bonus points and the kids knew that and did what they needed to do.
"We don’t match up with Burns super well in terms of where we have kids and where they have kids. Overall, it was a good team win and it felt nice to finally be able to do it under the spotlight in our home gym.”
Following the dual against Burns, Rawlins matched up against No. 3-ranked Green River for a head-to-head dual for the first time in Lee’s tenure with RHS. The Outlaws, ranked sixth in 3A, put together a solid run, but the Wolves’ stacked line-up proved too much and the visiting team secured the win 47-30.
Bright spots from the dual included three RHS pins from Smith, Archuleta and Covolo.
“We knew Green River would be a tough dual,” Lee said. “We came into it with the idea that we’d put our best lineup forward and score points where we could. It’s nearly impossible to beat good teams without a full lineup, which is what we ran into here. Beating a team like Green River is something to continue working toward.”
Following the two home duals last week, the Outlaws headed to Lander Valley High School on Friday to compete against most of the state’s 3A schools. The team had a strong showing in Lander with two finalists and an overall fifth place finish with 115 team points.
In the 170-pound bracket, junior Josh Smith earned a bid to the finals after picking up a handful of good wins in his bracket, including over the state’s No. 1-ranked 3A wrestler, Joe Thompson of Star Valley, in the semi-finals. Smith lost to Dubois’ Wyatt Trembly 7-0 in the finals to finish second.
Rawlins crowned a tournament champion in 120-pound freshman Brayden Torstenbo. Enroute to the finals, Torstenbo picked up two pins to earn a place in the semifinals. He matched up against Karl Haslem from Kemmerer in the semifinals match and beat him handedly 13-4 to earn a place in the finals.
Torstenbo’s opponent in the finals was Ty Peterson of Cody High School. The Outlaw took his opponent down and put him on his back for a pin with just 1 second left in the period.
“Brayden wrestled really well,” Lee said. “He came into Lander determined and really wrestling lights out. I was happy for him to be able to win a tough bracket.”
In addition to Smith and Torstebo, Adrian Trujillo placed fifth at 106 pounds, Zachary Covolo was fifth at 126 pounds, Blayne Coleman was third at 132 pounds and Ezra Archuleta was fourth at 152 pounds.
The Outlaws will compete again this weekend at Riverton High School for the annual Ron Thon Memorial Invitational.