United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland listens during a briefing with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Los Angeles 2028 organizers in Beverly Hills, Califonia, on Feb. 18, 2020. A boycott of next year's Beijing Olympics will not solve any geopolitical issues with China and will only serve to place athletes training for the games under a “cloud of uncertainty,” according to a letter, Hirshland, the head of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, wrote to Congress on Thursday. Her letter specifically addressed those who believe a boycott of the Winter Games next February would serve as an effective diplomatic tool to protest China's alleged abuses toward Uyghurs, Tibetans and Hong Kong residents.