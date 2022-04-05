The University of Wyoming track and field team continued a solid start to the outdoor season last Saturday, totaling seven event wins at the Front Range Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Wyatt Moore started the day by winning the men’s 100-meter run with a time of 10.82 seconds, while Gabby Drube ran a 12.76 in the 100m to take third for the Cowgirls.
Kiona Gibbs won the women’s 200m in 25.38, with Drube posting a third-place finish. The next Cowboy to win an event was Jaymison Cox, who took the top spot in the 400m in 48.55. Caige McComb finished third in the men’s 110m hurdles in 15.00, while Jaheim Ferguson finished second for the Cowboys in the 400m hurdles with a time of 54.21.
The shot put was the highlight of the day for the Cowboys throwers, with UW sweeping the podium. Nathan Reid had the winning toss at 50-6, followed by Mikey DeRock and Tarique George in second and third, respectively, with throws of 49-4 1/2 and 42-2 3/4. Jordan Christensen was the top finisher for the Cowgirls, taking third with a mark of 42-3/4.
For the second time in as many competitions, Nathan Reid claimed the top spot in the men’s discus, winning the event with a throw of 174-6. Tarique George and Mikey DeRock finished third and fourth, respectively. Cosette Stellern sealed the event sweep for Wyoming on the women’s side, winning the discus with a throw of 160-1. The duo of Addison Henry and Logan DeRock finished in third and fifth, respectively.
Addison Henry added another win in the women’s hammer throw, going 175-11 to earn the top spot. Gulia Lodi took second in the women’s javelin throw with a best throw of 137-5.
Up next for Wyoming is a trip to Boulder, Colorado for the Colorado Invitational, which is set to begin Friday.
Cowgirls fall to Air Force at home
The UW tennis team suffered a home loss to Air Force on Sunday afternoon, dropping the contest 4-2.
The Cowgirls (8-9, 2-2 in Mountain West) fell behind early in the match with a doubles point to the Falcons (14-4, 3-1). Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender improved to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play as a duo this spring, as they won 6-3 at No. 2 doubles, but Air Force secured the doubles point after pulling out a 7-6 (7-5) win at the No. 3 position.
In singles play, Wyoming got wins at No. 2 and No. 3 from Zehender and Lucia Malinak, respectively. Zehender moved to 4-0 in Mountain West play and 9-2 in dual action with her 6-4, 6-3 win over Air Force’s Sydney Fitch. Malinak, meanwhile, registered her first conference result of the season in a three-set victory over Alexis Odom. Set scores went 6-4, 4-6 and 6-1, as she improved to 6-4 this spring.
UW will look to rebound this weekend in Las Vegas. The Cowgirls are set to face San Diego State in a neutral-site matchup Saturday at 10:30 a.m., before closing the weekend against UNLV on Sunday at 2 p.m.