LARAMIE — University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman announced Monday the finalization of new head women’s basketball coach Heather Ezell’s contract, running through April of 2026.

Terms of the five-year deal include annual guaranteed compensation (base salary, additional compensation, etc.) of up to over $260,000. Additional compensation is highly likely to be earned annual via incentives for academic and athletic performance goals.

Ezell was named head coach of Cowgirls basketball March 25 after spending the previous seven seasons on the UW bench as an assistant, including the last three as associate head coach. In those seven seasons with the program, the Cowgirls made five postseason tournament (one NCAA, four WNIT) appearances. With Ezell on staff, the Cowgirls have had 18 All-Mountain West performers and 48 MW Scholar-Athletes.

