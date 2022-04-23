...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts above 65 mph.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
LARAMIE — University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman announced Monday the finalization of new head women’s basketball coach Heather Ezell’s contract, running through April of 2026.
Terms of the five-year deal include annual guaranteed compensation (base salary, additional compensation, etc.) of up to over $260,000. Additional compensation is highly likely to be earned annual via incentives for academic and athletic performance goals.
Ezell was named head coach of Cowgirls basketball March 25 after spending the previous seven seasons on the UW bench as an assistant, including the last three as associate head coach. In those seven seasons with the program, the Cowgirls made five postseason tournament (one NCAA, four WNIT) appearances. With Ezell on staff, the Cowgirls have had 18 All-Mountain West performers and 48 MW Scholar-Athletes.
Available for new season ticket holders (existing season ticket holders do not need to do a deposit) is a $50 deposit for 2022-23 season tickets. New season ticket holders can make a deposit to pick from the best available seats prior to going on sale to the general public.