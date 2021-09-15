...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 301, 302, 303, 304, 305,
306, 307, AND 308...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 301, 302, 303, 304, 305,
306, 307, AND 308...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Offense: The Cowboys dominated the first half offensively, racking up 226 yards and 28 points in the first two quarters. The UW offense also helped secure the victory with a 75-yard touchdown drive for the second consecutive week. It wasn’t all pretty, though, as a failed fourth-down attempt, a fumble on a backwards pass and a three-and-out in the fourth quarter allowed NIU to climb back into the game. B+
Defense: UW expressed a desire to limit big plays following last week’s close call, but the Pokes still have work to do after giving up gains of 40, 52 and 75 yards that either resulted in or directly led to NIU touchdowns. The Pokes did an excellent job at first of slowing down freshman speedster Harrison Waylee, who had minus-3 yards at halftime. Waylee erupted in the second half, however, and ended up rushing for 179 yards. On a positive note, the Cowboys came up with three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Chad Muma. B–
Special teams: It was a quiet day for UW’s special teams, with no kickoff returns or field goal attempts. Ralph Fawaz averaged 34.7 yards on three punts, landing one inside the NIU 20, while Kolbey Taylor and Ayden Eberhardt had punt returns of 12 and five yards, respectively. The only significant slip-up came on a 35-yard kickoff return by Trayvon Rudolph, which gave the Huskies starting position at their 42-yard line late in the fourth quarter. B