Cowboys report card

Offense: The Cowboys dominated the first half offensively, racking up 226 yards and 28 points in the first two quarters. The UW offense also helped secure the victory with a 75-yard touchdown drive for the second consecutive week. It wasn’t all pretty, though, as a failed fourth-down attempt, a fumble on a backwards pass and a three-and-out in the fourth quarter allowed NIU to climb back into the game. B+

Defense: UW expressed a desire to limit big plays following last week’s close call, but the Pokes still have work to do after giving up gains of 40, 52 and 75 yards that either resulted in or directly led to NIU touchdowns. The Pokes did an excellent job at first of slowing down freshman speedster Harrison Waylee, who had minus-3 yards at halftime. Waylee erupted in the second half, however, and ended up rushing for 179 yards. On a positive note, the Cowboys came up with three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Chad Muma. B–

Special teams: It was a quiet day for UW’s special teams, with no kickoff returns or field goal attempts. Ralph Fawaz averaged 34.7 yards on three punts, landing one inside the NIU 20, while Kolbey Taylor and Ayden Eberhardt had punt returns of 12 and five yards, respectively. The only significant slip-up came on a 35-yard kickoff return by Trayvon Rudolph, which gave the Huskies starting position at their 42-yard line late in the fourth quarter. B

— By Josh Criswell, WyoSports

