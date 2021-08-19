With 21 returning starters and a bevy of other contributors at the Cowboys’ disposal, University of Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl says this is the deepest team he’s had in 18 years as a head coach.
This wealth of experience has led to stability at a handful of positions. However, with the season-opener just over two weeks away, there are also several jobs still up for grabs.
Regardless of who the starters are Sept. 4 against Montana State, Bohl sees an array of opportunities for impact players to emerge as the Pokes pursue their first Mountain West championship.
“We’re going to make a determination on the depth chart, but a lot of those guys are going to play for us this year,” Bohl said. “If we want to accomplish what we want to accomplish, we’re going to need to be a deep football team.”
What has long been described as the most-scrutinized position in football is one area where the Cowboys are still searching for a final answer.
Wyoming has two quarterbacks with starting experience in fourth-year sophomore Sean Chambers and redshirt freshman Levi Williams. Chambers — who boasts a 9-3 career record, but had his first three seasons cut short due to injuries — emerged from spring practice atop the depth chart. However, Williams has kept the competition for the starting job close with consistent play in recent practices and last Saturday’s scrimmage.
“We’re going to continue to evaluate that,” Bohl said. “Both of those guys have improved. I thought Levi was a little bit more consistent in the scrimmage, but that’s a Kodak picture. Sean had a couple nice plays, but I think we need to be better.”
Both players have shown the ability to hurt defenses with their legs, combining for 20 rushing touchdowns throughout their UW careers. Both have also struggled with consistency at times, though, when it comes to the passing game.
Williams took over the starting job in 2020 after Chambers went down on the third play of the season, but would only throw one touchdown with three interceptions on 50% passing the rest of the year. Chambers’ 10-3 career touchdown-to-interception ratio is more appealing, but he’s also only completed 46% of his passes in three years at UW.
Each player has shown improvement throughout the offseason and start of training camp, whether it be Williams erasing bad habits learned while playing through a shoulder injury, or Chambers getting back into the flow of competing in game situations after an extended period of time away from the playing field.
The two claim that the competition between them has helped them improve, with Bohl noting that the Cowboys will “need to have two really good quarterbacks” with as much as they utilize the position in the run game.
“Anytime there’s competition, it breeds success,” Chambers said. “We both make each other better and help each other out.”
“Iron sharpens iron, and that’s who we’re going to be,” Williams added. “We’re going to be consistent, we’re going to be the CEOs, we’re going to bring a lot of energy, and we’re going to feed off each other.”
Another spot on the offense that could see some shuffling on the depth chart is tight end, although multiple players at the position will see the field regularly — and often at the same time.
Treyton Welch and Parker Christensen, who were listed as the starters at tight end and fullback, respectively, coming out of the spring, have started training camp on a strong note. Colin O’Brien is also competing for playing time.
“That’s one of those positions where we play a lot of different guys,” said Bohl, who acknowledges that two and three tight end sets will be a key part of the Cowboys’ offense.
The Pokes will rotate an array of players at defensive end, as well, with Bohl hoping to be able to go five deep at the position.
Super senior Garrett Crall and redshirt freshman DeVonne Harris were listed as the starters coming out of the spring. However, junior Victor Jones and redshirt freshman Jaylen Pate have also worked their way into the conversation with strong showings over the past two weeks.
Jones missed the final three games of 2020 and spring practice after being suspended last November for a violation of team rules, but his coaches have been pleased with what they’ve seen since he rejoined the team. Pate, who started all six games last fall, attributes his success throughout the start of camp to the experience he gained during a unique 2020 campaign.
“It helps a ton having that experience,” Pate said. “That was the biggest thing. With the virus and everything, I was kind of worried (about playing last year). At the same time, I knew playing would be an invaluable experience, and I couldn’t pass that up. Those six games were huge, and I already see it paying dividends on the field.”
One area the Pokes hoped to have shored up by now was punter. Alas, that is not the case.
Freshman Ralph Fawaz appeared to be pulling away with the starting job following the team’s first scrimmage, but Bohl expressed concern following a less-than-stellar practice Wednesday. Clayton Stewart, a sophomore transfer from Texas State, added depth to the position when he signed with UW in June.
“I was thinking Ralph was (in the lead) after Saturday, but I was really disappointed today,” Bohl said. “We didn’t do very well today, which is concerning.”
On a more positive note, the Cowboys have received early contributions from a pair of true freshmen that have already started working their way up the depth chart.
Jaylen Sargent, a 6-foot-3 receiver from Logan, Utah, has been working with the first group of wideouts for a little over a week. D.Q. James is another player that’s been a pleasant surprise for the Pokes. The Lancaster, Texas, product turned heads with a touchdown run last week, and is in the running to receive carries behind veteran running backs Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith.
Bohl notes that UW’s depth has made it difficult for many other true freshmen to work their way into the mix, although that could change by the time the season-opener arrives.
“(Jaylen) has, then DQ at running back is a guy I think can do some things that add something different. That’s it right now,” Bohl said. “I can’t think of anything on defense, but maybe there will be a guy that pops through.
“I’ve been a head coach for 18 years, and this is the deepest football team I’ve ever had.”