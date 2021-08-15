From increased chemistry to unexpected experience, the University of Wyoming football team has found silver linings from an unusual year in 2020.
Now, the Cowboys are reaping the benefits as they prepare to launch their 2021 campaign.
UW’s 2020 season almost didn’t happen, with the Mountain West indefinitely postponing fall sports early last August. However, the league reversed course about a month and a half later, allowing the season to kick off in late October.
Last year brought opt-outs and injuries on both sides of the ball for the Pokes, a temporary hardship that was turned into an advantage. The Cowboys’ 2-4 finish was disappointing, to say the least, for a team that had won 57.7% of its games during the previous four seasons. But with a handful of players receiving in-game experience they otherwise wouldn’t have, there’s a belief within the program that UW is primed for success as a result.
“It was definitely a weird process to go through last year,” junior linebacker Chad Muma said. “I’m just thankful we had the opportunity to play, because we got some of those younger guys experience that they might not have had if we didn’t have the opportunity to play last year. … That’s one thing that’s going to be huge this year, that I know those guys can do their job.”
Cornerbacks Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon, who enjoyed their first season together as starters last fall, share the same sentiment as their fellow defensive leader.
“I feel like that’s going to help us a lot this year — not just defensively, but as a team,” Hearn said. “We have guys who never played (heading into) last year that have game experience. Multiple games, seeing different types of offenses, that’s going to help us a lot at every position.”
Added Coldon: “It’s very important. Now that we have the starters back and the guys who didn’t play, those guys know what to expect. The younger guys have already been out there and felt what it feels like, and I feel like that is a big help. We all get butterflies, but they aren’t going to be fearful out there.”
"ONE MORE SHOT"
For senior running back Trey Smith — a former Louisville transfer who is coming up on his seventh year at the college level — and the rest of Wyoming’s seniors, last season has proved to be a “blessing in disguise.”
These individuals would be done with their college careers under normal circumstances. However, with the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they now get one more run with the brown and gold.
“It means the world to get one more shot at it,” Smith said. “Under the circumstances, with COVID, it was a blessing in disguise.”
With another year together under their belts, Smith believes the Cowboys’ chemistry is as good as it’s been since he got to Laramie.
“It helps tremendously,” he said. “We all understand our feel for each other ... and our camaraderie is great right now. We’re brothers.”
UNEXPECTED OPPORTUNITIES
Wyoming returns 21 of its 22 starters, not to mention several others that were unexpectedly called upon to play significant roles last year.
Perhaps nowhere was this more prevalent than on the defensive line. Senior captain Garrett Crall missed three games at defensive end due to an injury and COVID protocols. Meanwhile, 2019 Freshman All-American Solomon Byrd opted out, and presumed sophomore contributor Teagan Liufau missed the whole year with an injury. Redshirt freshman DeVonne Harris made the most of the opportunity to see the field last fall, and emerged from spring ball slated to start opposite of Crall.
On the interior defensive line, another player that was expected to be a top defensive performer — redshirt junior Ravontae Holt — missed significant time. With Holt sidelined the final four games of the season, Jordan Bertagnole stepped in to start, while fellow freshman Gavin Meyer also saw the field frequently. These two are expected to back up Holt and sophomore Cole Godbout, who led all UW linemen with six tackles per game in 2020.
“Just our depth and how much game experience we got,” Godbout replied when asked what excites him most about the upcoming season. “We have all our starters back, so moving into this year, I think we have something special.”
While there won’t be room on the field for everybody that’s received a taste of starting experience, defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel believes this is a good problem to have.
“First of all, it provides competition,” he said. “Now you’ve had people play, and they want to keep playing. That’s a good thing, so you don’t ever let off the gas of somebody. Once a guy gets the taste of playing, he wants to keep playing. That’s a big part of it.
“The second part of it is it helps you from a depth standpoint. People can say they have depth, but if their depth isn’t good players, it’s a problem. We have some really good players that might not always be the starter the first time they step out on the field, so it’s a great thing to have some strength in numbers. If you’re going to have a really good season, rarely will you get through the year and have the same starting lineup every week. That’s not going to happen, so you better have a lot of people that can do things for you.”
GETTING BACK TO NORMAL
In addition to gaining experience and growing closer together throughout a challenging 2020 season, the Cowboys also learned that there is no substitute for face-to-face communication. In this sense, as a byproduct of having a high COVID-19 vaccination rate, UW has begun to get back to normal in 2021.
Bohl confirmed this week that “almost 96%” of his team is fully vaccinated, which as of Monday was more than double Albany County’s rate, and roughly 60% higher than the statewide average. He also noted that everyone attending in-person meetings is vaccinated.
Following a year in which Zoom calls and social distancing became an everyday occurrence, Bohl views a return to normalcy as a key to Wyoming’s success. And with the Mountain West revealing last month that it will hand out forfeits to teams that can’t play due to COVID issues, the coach views getting vaccinated as paramount.
“Football is a people business,” Bohl said. “One of the things we encouraged is that we’re going to have a chance to get back to normal, and you’re going to be able to function if you get vaccinated. When we have all these people sitting on the sideline, this is not about a political issue, this is about trying to win football games.
“These are the steps that we’ve taken, and I applaud our team for doing that. It’s going to be imperative that we’re able to move forward.”