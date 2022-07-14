LARAMIE — Most of Dave Denniston’s recruiting is aimed at incoming freshmen, but the University of Wyoming swimming and diving head coach also is adapting and embracing the transfer portal.
Wyoming is welcoming three transfers for the upcoming season. Brynlee Busskohl from San Diego State, Quinn Cynor from Cincinnati and Keegan March from Cal Lutheran will arrive in Laramie with collegiate experience and a different perspective to add to the culture of Denniston’s squads.
“One of the nice things about the transfer portal, for us, is once the athlete has been in a different school and seen what college life is like, they see how authentic our team and program is and are really drawn to that,” Denniston said in a news release. “The value of that, you can’t put a dollar sign on.”
They join junior Carly Palmer who transferred to UW from Boise State last season. Denniston saw what Palmer brought to the team and the positive reverberations her presence had.
“Our academic services are some of the best in the country, and our trainer Thomas (DeSimone) will help any athlete on the team at any time,” Denniston said. “That’s something that’s unique to our university. Some of those things we just know are there, that we take advantage of, (our transfers) appreciate it a little more.
“That appreciation spreads throughout the team.”
The following includes the three transfers accomplished in their one year of collegiate swimming.
Busskohl (San Diego State): Busskohl calls Lyman home, and primarily swam breaststroke and sprint events during her one year as an Aztec. She was a member of an SDSU team that won the Mountain West championship for its sixth conference title in the last 12 years.
Cynor (Cincinnati): Cynor hails from Woodstock, Illinois, and showcased his versatility with the Bearcats a season ago. He primarily swam freestyle and backstroke events along with competing in the individual medley. He helped Cincinnati finish second at the American Athletic Conference championships.
March (Cal Lutheran): March is from University Place, Washington, and specialized in freestyle events in one year with the Kingsmen. He earned All-Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference recognition as a member of the 200-yard free relay team. He helped his team to a top half finish at the SCIAC championships.