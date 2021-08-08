...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Today through 1pm Sunday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
UW’s Finley finishes 23rd in discus throw at Tokyo Olympics
Former University of Wyoming track and field standout Mason Finley recently represented the Cowboys at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing 23rd in the discus throw.
A 2014 Wyoming graduate, Finley was competing in the olympics for the second time. He previously finished 11th in the same event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.
The Kansas transfer excelled during his time in Laramie, placing in the top-10 on three occasions at NCAA championship events in 2014 — including a second-place finish in the discus throw at that year’s NCAA Outdoor Championships.