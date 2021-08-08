Former University of Wyoming track and field standout Mason Finley recently represented the Cowboys at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing 23rd in the discus throw.

A 2014 Wyoming graduate, Finley was competing in the olympics for the second time. He previously finished 11th in the same event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

The Kansas transfer excelled during his time in Laramie, placing in the top-10 on three occasions at NCAA championship events in 2014 — including a second-place finish in the discus throw at that year’s NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus