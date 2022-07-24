Cowboys football-Marcotte

University of Wyoming junior tight end Jackson Marcotte, front center, participates in a Cowboys football practice at War Memorial stadium. Marcotte, who will be entering his second year at the UW law school and is involved in many other volunteer activities, was recently nominated for the prestigious Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

 Courtesy photo/Wyoming athletics

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming junior tight end Jackson Marcotte was recently nominated for the prestigious Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

The nominations, announced recently by Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association, include 114 student-athletes with exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

