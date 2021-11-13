A season-high 385 rushing yards headlined the University of Wyoming’s Border War victory over Colorado State last weekend, but this wasn’t the only area where the Cowboys’ offense flashed signs of potential.
Amid the 31-17 rout, the Pokes’ passing attack also provided plenty of reason for optimism.
UW was held to 92 yards through the air, but the sophomore quarterback-receiver duo of Levi Williams and Isaiah Neyor once again proved lethal — connecting for a pair of touchdowns to bring their total to four over the past two weeks.
“It’s encouraging,” Cowboys coach Craig Bohl said. “I thought Levi played well, and he certainly took care of the ball better. Isaiah Neyor is really a gifted player. He’s tall and rangy ... he has a great catch radius, and he has strong hands and good leaping ability.
“That combination is really helpful, and it’s going to be important that we build on that in the future.”
Faced with constant double-teams and safety help, Neyor was only targeted three times against CSU — well below his average of eight during the previous three games. Fortunately for the Pokes, he made the most of these limited opportunities.
The Fort Worth, Texas, product hauled in all three passes thrown his way for 45 yards, including contested touchdown catches of 25 and 15 yards that helped put the game away in the second half. The attention paid toward Neyor also appeared to open up lanes for the UW rushing attack, which averaged 6.8 yards per carry with runs of 43, 52 and 87 yards.
The threat Neyor presents opposing defenses is perhaps best evidenced by his efficiency. Despite ranking 22nd in the Mountain West with 26 receptions on the year, he’s tied for second with eight touchdowns, while his 17.8 yards per catch are the fifth-most in the league.
“It’s awesome,” Williams said. “He’s a dynamic player, and he’s just a different guy. He hadn’t got a lot of touches in the earlier parts of the game ... but once he touches the ball, he does something really dynamic with it. That’s what makes him so dangerous.”
Neyor admits that it’s frustrating dealing with double-teams on a regular basis. However, he also acknowledges it benefits the team as a whole.
“It’s a good thing, in my opinion,” Neyor said. “It sucks having to deal with double-teams, but at the end of the day, it opens it up for the other guys. I’m excited for them, and looking forward to them making plays.”
Added redshirt freshman receiver Joshua Cobbs: “Isaiah is a really good player, so he attracts a lot of double-teams. It just makes sense for a lot of other guys to step up, so it’s going to be an opportunity for the rest of us.”
Williams, meanwhile, has displayed improved consistency since being named the starter prior to the Oct. 31 game at San Jose State.
After going 4 of 14 for 83 yards and an interception in two appearances off the bench, Williams completed 54.5% of his passes while compiling 164 total yards and two touchdowns at SJSU. He did throw two interceptions in that game, though, an area that was cleaned up last week.
Williams completed 9 of 16 passes for 92 yards in the Border War, while rushing for a career-high 116 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Perhaps most importantly, he protected the football — delivering the Pokes’ first turnover-free performance from the quarterback position since Sept. 18.
“I wouldn’t say (it’s increased) confidence, but more comfortability,” Williams said. “I’m just getting comfortable with the guys and getting comfortable with getting all the reps. That’s huge, especially settling into an offense.”
Flashes of big-play potential between Willliams and Neyor began to emerge when they were freshmen last fall. Injuries thrust Williams into the starting spot during the first drive of the season, and Neyor proceeded to haul in eight receptions for 246 yards — an eye-popping average of 30.8 yards per catch.
The pair has undoubtedly built off this success in 2021, and with their UW careers not even at the halfway point yet, Neyor says the best is yet to come.
“It’s very exciting,” Neyor said. “The things we did last year just showed that we have good chemistry. He has pretty good touch on the ball, and (we’ve been) able to complete those explosive plays the last few weeks.
“It’s exciting knowing he’s in the same class as me, and being able to play with him the next couple years, I’m very excited for the future. There are bright things to come from here.”