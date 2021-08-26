RAWLINS -- For the first time in the last three decades, there is a new head coach at the helm for Outlaw cross-country. After teaching and coaching for more than 30 years in Rawlins, coach Nancy Steinberg finally took her well-earned retirement at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. The head cross-country coaching position was left in the capable hands of Hayden Hohnholt.
Hohnholt has been a math teacher at Rawlins Middle School for the last three years and will lead both the high school and middle cross-country programs. In the 2021 spring sports season, he volunteered with the high school track and field team. While he is in his first season as the program’s head coach, he brings both head coaching and collegiate running experience to the program.
The Outlaws’ new head coach is actually a native of Carbon County and a graduate of Saratoga High School. He ran at the collegiate level at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska. Following graduating from college, he taught in Nebraska and racked up five years of teaching and coaching experience. When a math position in Rawlins opened up, he and his wife made the move back to Carbon County where they intend to stay.
The five years coaching in Nebraska was a combination of cross-country and basketball. Hohnholt feels confident taking on the head coaching role because of his prior experience. However, Steinberg did leave big shoes to fill, as the beloved teacher and coach was a steadfast presence in the community for decades. That said, she’s been willing to offer Hohnholt as much guidance as he needs, which has left him feeling confident and excited to take on the role.
“I am just super excited to be around the kids,” he said about the upcoming season. “Nancy, I’ve got some big shoes to fill with her, but she’s been super helpful with any question I’ve had. We know each other pretty well. I was running in high school when she was still coaching here. I Invited her to some track practices last spring. It was fun. We got to coach together. I could pick her brain about things. Overall we have pretty similar philosophies but I know I have big shoes to fill.”
One philosophy Hohnholt will bring to the new era is the understanding that every kid is just a little bit different; there is no cookie cutter approach to training and preparing athletes to run long distances. According to Hohnholt, he’ll spend the first few weeks of practice getting to know each of his runners and the unique differences each will bring to the program. From there, he’ll figure out how to customize practices and strategies for getting the most out of each athlete.
This philosophy will impact his and assistant coach Rob Tillotson’s two major goals for the season: to get the best out of each athlete’s ability and instill a love for running.
“Our big goal is that we want to get the best out of their ability,” he said of his athletes. “You can have two kids born the same day, with the same tools and same opportunities, and one will still be faster than the other. If we can just get the most out of their abilities and show them a love for running, those would be our big goals.”
The first day of cross-country practice was on Aug. 16. Until then, the coaching staff had to plan around what they already know about athletes they’ve previously worked with. Now they’re learning as much as possible leading up to the first meet.
On the girls’ side, Hohnholt is excited for Keona Herrera, who has been a solid presence in the program during her high school years. Additionally, Harris Tanner and Ryanne Smith have been running since the beginning of summer, and he’s certain they will be well prepared for the first meet of the season.
Eva Nitschke, who won state in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles during the 2021 track season, is planning to run cross-country this season for the first time. Hohnholt recognizes the 3.1 miles run in cross-country races is much longer than she usually runs when hurdling but is confident he can help mold her into a cross-country runner based on her work ethic and skill set.
Hohnholt is still navigating what the boys team will look like. He admits that he has less experience working with the male athletes he expects to see out, so will spend the first couple weeks getting to know each of them.
“The first week is going to be a real feel out of where the kids are at,” he said. “Again the kids that we’ve seen throughout the years, we know where they’re at and what they’ve done. It’ll be the first time we’ve seen others in a few months. It’ll be about slowly bringing them back. Starting from scratch. If you’re starting from scratch, we’ve got to ease them back in so we don’t get someone hurt. Then, of course, after the first meet you get a feel of where the kids are sitting endurance wise and can build from there.”
In the first part of the season, Hohnholt and his staff will focus primarily on building strength and endurance. There will be little concern for who the Outlaws are racing against and more on building from each race. The team will compete across the state and even in Colorado, so Outlaws won’t be too concerned with the competition initially. As the season progresses, though, Hohnholt will start paying closer attention to the numbers to get a feel for where his athletes stack up. Then he’ll shift his strategy to finding ways to get kids excited and confident when it matters: at conference and state.
The Outlaws cross-country team has just one opportunity to compete at home this season. It will host the Rawlins Invite on Friday, Sept. 17. The team was scheduled to have its first meet on Friday, Aug. 27, in Casper at the Beartrap Invite.