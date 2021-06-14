CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Athletics Summer Bash is coming to Lions Park in Cheyenne on Saturday, June 26, from 4-7 p.m. The event is being hosted in conjunction with Superday, which is an annual celebration that kicks off National Parks and Recreation Month and is hosted by the Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department.
Organizers said mark your calendars for an evening of fun for the whole family. UW student-athletes and coaches will be interacting with fans throughout the event. Also in attendance will be the Western Thunder Marching Band, UW Spirit Squad, and Pistol Pete.
“We are excited to make the trip over to Cheyenne later this month to interact with our incredible fans,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming athletics director. “We would like to thank the Cheyenne Recreation Department for helping make this event possible. Our supporters have stuck with us through this last year, and as we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic it is important that we get our fan base excited for the upcoming fall season.”
Plenty of games and activities will be available for fans of all ages. Food trucks will be on site and beer sales will be available.
Fans attending the event are encouraged to park in the Frontier Park lot between the grandstand and Carey Avenue. The parking lot can be accessed from 8th Avenue, adjacent to Dillon or Dey avenues. The event will be held at the south end of Sloan Lake in Lions Park, between the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and the softball field.