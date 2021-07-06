DOUGLAS — The Wyoming State Fair tickets for entry and all events are on sale beginning July 1. This includes all Grandstand entertainment as well as carnival wristbands and admission.
“We're thrilled to welcome back fair-goers to the 109th Wyoming State Fair,” Wyoming State Fair manager Courtny Conkle said in a press release. “Last year was a bit different to say the least, and while we still held our annual event, we are excited about the enthusiasm our residents and visitors have this summer to get out and enjoy activities.”
The Ford Grandstand Arena will house the main performance stage and will feature a concert from headliner Walker Hayes on Aug. 20 in addition to a variety of other family-friendly events and fan favorites including the State Championship Ranch Rodeo on Aug. 17, PRCA Steer Roping and Rodeo on Aug. 18 and 19, PRCA Slack and WPRA Breakaway Slack on Aug. 19, and the Demolition Derby on Aug. 21.
Other musical performances throughout the week include Pierce Avenue, Chad Bushnell, The Rock Bottom Boys and Caitlyn Ochsner. Non-musical entertainment will include strolling acts, motorbike stunts, magic shows, sword-swallowing, shopping, a cornhole tournament, and more.
As always, livestock shows and exhibits will play a crucial part in the week’s activities. These competitions promote the importance of agriculture in our state as well as acknowledge the hard work and perseverance of our youth and other exhibitors that raise, care for, and present animals, products, art and other items for judging at this annual event.
There will also be a large selection of vendors. The Wyoming State Fair plays host to dozens of vendors who all bring unique and interesting products to the Fair. The Wyoming Shopping Plaza is a recent addition, and acts as a showcase of only the best in locally manufactured goods.
All live music and entertainment are free with admission. Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger and Grandstand events are $20.
For tickets, a full lineup of events plus more information, visit www.wystatefair.com.
For questions or to request an interview, email courtny.conkle@wyo.gov or call 307- 358-2398.