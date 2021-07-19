COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West announced its 2020-21 Scholar-Athlete Award winners Thursday, with 162 University of Wyoming student-athletes receiving the honor.
Women’s track and field led UW with 27 total honors, while women’s swimming and diving had the second-most with 23 honorees. Men’s track and field garnered 18 honors, soccer had 17 honorees, football and women’s cross country had 15 each and women’s basketball rounded-out the sports with double-figure honorees with 11. Volleyball had nine selected, men’s golf had eight, men’s cross country and women’s golf had six each, women’s tennis had four honorees and men’s basketball had three.
Overall, 74 freshmen student-athletes were named to the list, followed by 49 sophomores, 22 juniors and 17 seniors. In all, 27 UW student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during the academic year.
To be eligible for the 2020-21 Scholar-Athlete Team, student-athletes must have completed at least two semesters at the member institution, while maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. The athletic contribution/participation requirement was omitted for the award this year due to the impact of COVID-19.