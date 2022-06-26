Meet Your Neighbor: Kniep calls Sweetwater County ‘home’
ROCK SPRINGS – Naomi Kniep didn’t know what to expect when she moved to Sweetwater County less than three years ago. Since the “big move,” she has been pleasantly surprised.
Kniep was born in Ipswich, England. She moved to Montana when she was two years old. Her father is a Montana native and her mother has grown up in England.
Her parents had met while he was stationed in England with the Air Force for four years.
“My mother’s whole family is in England so I visit them often,” said Kniep.
She misses history and a lot of food from England.
“I’ve been trying to cook it but it doesn’t taste the same,” she chuckled. “I miss my family too.”
According to Kniep, Rock Springs is a very accepting place.
“It doesn’t matter what your background is,” she pointed out. “They accept you for who you are, no matter what.
“It feels more like home than anywhere I’ve ever lived.”
Currently, Kniep is a realtor.
“Real estate was the right move,” she shared. “I thought I should take control of my own destiny.”
When Kniep was living in Virginia, she was working in the hotel industry. The pandemic, ultimately, influenced her career decisions.
“I wasn’t able to give people the kind of service they deserve during the pandemic,” she said. “The restrictions made it difficult for an extrovert like myself.
“I like to work with people and give 100%.”
She added, “When people tell you ‘You can’t do that or this anymore,’ it gets very discouraging.”
Kniep lives with her black cat, Christmas since she was a Christmas gift.
“In America, it’s been all amazing experiences,” she expressed. “Coming here, I’ve finally found my ‘place.’
“It’s home.”
Since Kniep just learned how to drive a year ago, she hasn’t had the opportunity to visit all that Wyoming has to offer yet.
“I didn’t need to drive in England, Virginia and other places because public transportation was always available,” she explained. “For short distances, we’d ride bikes.
“Most people there don’t need cars in those places. Why pay for those high gas prices?”
Kniep loves to read, write, explore and hike.
“It’s a different kind of walk here because of the altitude,” she noted. “I’m getting used to it though.”
She was also a volunteer in Green River during this year’s Flaming Gorge Days.
“I’m interested in being a volunteer for other events in the community too,” she said. “It gives me a chance to make new friends and it’s fun. I want to be able to help the people around me to be the best they can be.
“I want to do whatever I can to help my community.