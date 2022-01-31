...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected with heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County and South Laramie Range and
Foothills including Cheyenne and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult along portions of Interstate
80 and 25. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and
evening commutes. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH.
* WHERE...Northern Nebraska Panhandle including Sioux, Box
Butte, and Scotts Bluff counties. This includes the cities of
Scottsbluff, Harrison, Chadron, Hemingford, and Alliance.
* WHEN...8 AM MST this morning until 11 PM MST this evening. The
strongest winds are expected this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Adams Publishing Group’s participating news organizations have enlisted economists from universities across the country to offer perspective and insight into inflationary pressures and their impacts on consumers and local economies. These experts will be featured in stories throughout the year along with consumers, small businesses and policy makers from markets involved in this project.
Anne Alexander is an economist at the University of Wyoming. She also serves as vice provost for strategic planning and initiatives for academic affairs at the school. Alexander earned her Ph. D. in economics from the University of Wyoming and her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in economics from New Mexico State University. Her research and teaching focus on international, U.S. and health economics as well as the history of American capitalism. She also previously served as an economist for the U.S. Department of State.
Mohammad Ali is an economist and business professor at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Ali received his doctorate and a master’s degree from the University of Florida. He also received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Dhaka in Bangladesh. Ali’s teaching and research focus centers on international business and management and economic production.
Victor Claar is an economics professor at Florida Gulf Coast University where he holds the BB&T Distinguished Professorship in Free Enterprise. Claar is a Fulbright Scholar and has authored books related to economic ethics. The economist has a Ph. D. and master’s degree from West Virginia University and a bachelor’s degree from Houghton College.
Michael Snipes is an economics professor at the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus. His economics research has focused on tourism and its economic impact as well macro-economic fluctuations and family dynamics. Snipes earned his Ph. D. and master’s degree from the University of Colorado and bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas. He also previously taught at the Eastern New Mexico University.