CASPER — Seven Wyoming high school and college students will benefit from the Wyoming Trucking Association's Scholarship program for the 2021-2022 school year as the Association, through its Scholarship Trust Fund and Wyoming Trucking Association member scholarships, announced its final award winners.
The seven Wyoming students will receive a total of $7,000.00 in scholarship aid for the upcoming school year.
— TRASON ROUNDY, Rock Springs: was awarded the Wyoming Trucking Association Council of Safety Supervisors/Wyoming Trucking Association Trust Fund Scholarship. Roundy plans to attend WyoTech to study diesel mechanics.
— KESSIE TURNBULL, Casper: received the Cohee Family Scholarship. Turnbull plans to attend Casper College as a nursing major.
— TRISTYN MONDOC, Casper: received the Becker Memorial Scholarship to attend Casper College. Mondoc will major in diesel mechanics.
— ELIZABETH LUNGREN, Ten Sleep: was awarded the 29th annual L.E. Meredith Memorial Scholarship. Lungren plans to attend the University of Wyoming, as a molecular biology major.
— JUSTIN CONKLIN, Ranchester: was awarded the Wyoming Trucking Association's Sharon D. Nichols Memorial Scholarship. Conklin plans to major in diesel mechanics at Sheridan College.
— MARK ANNIS, Casper: is the recipient of the Wyoming Trucking Association Trust Fund Scholarship. He plans to attend the University of Wyoming and major in ag business.
— JUSTIN DOWD, Dubois: was awarded a Wyoming Trucking Association Trust Fund Scholarship. Dowd plans to attend WyoTech, as a diesel mechanics major.
The Wyoming Trucking Association Board of Directors established the Wyoming Trucking Association Scholarship Program and Trust Fund in 1976. Scholarships are given to graduates of Wyoming high schools who are pursuing courses of study that could lead to a career in the transportation industry. These fields include but are not limited to truck driver training, diesel mechanics, accounting, office management, data processing, sales, marketing and business administration.
The Wyoming Trucking Association and its member companies have awarded more than $240,783.00 in scholarship aid since the program began 44 years ago.
Trustees of the scholarship board include: Karen Albrandt, Shoshoni, Chairman; Sean Cohee, Casper; Keith Eitel, Kaycee; DeeAnn Ritter, Green River; Terry Thomas, Cheyenne; Casey Wegener, Mountain View; and Savannah Wegener, Mountain View.