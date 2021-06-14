BUFFALO – On Sunday evening, firefighters initiated a strategic burn operation along the northwest perimeter of the fire. The objective of this burn is to remove heavy fuels in an area of steep, inaccessible terrain, reducing risk of fire escape in that area. If conditions are conducive, firefighters will continue with the burnout operation on Monday.
The number of acres reported was reduced due to aerial mapping. The percent containment was reduced from 25% to 18% due to incident movement, operational containment methods, and limited ground-truthing due to inaccessible terrain.
Helicopters will work the north and northeast sides of the fire again on Monday, dropping buckets of water over sources of heat inside Robinson Canyon, the most difficult terrain in the fire area.
Local fire resources and interagency cooperators continue to support the Robinson Fire. Firefighters on the ground are making progress improving fire lines, as they scout for additional control opportunities in the very rough and rocky terrain. Crews hope to wrap up structure assessments in the areas of Billy Creek, Poison Creek, and Bull Creek, to plan how to protect those structures in case the fire expands in that direction. Approximately 80% of those structures have been assessed so far. No structures have been damaged.
Fire conditions and weather
Due to Monday’s very hot and dry weather, with near-record high temperatures and winds from the south, increasing in the afternoon and shifting out of the southwest, gusting to 25 mph, fire managers anticipate more active fire behavior. Especially under increasing winds in the afternoon. The fire is steadily consuming dead trees and logs and cleaning out the forest understory. Residents and forest visitors should expect to see smoke for an extended period.
Public information boards
Public information officers have established information boards at multiple locations around the fire area, including Hazelton parking lot off of Highway 16 at Road 3; the intersection of Greub Road and Highway 196; and at the BLM and Forest Service offices in Buffalo.
BLM issues Stage 1 fire restrictions
Due to dry conditions and high fire danger the BLM Wyoming High Plains District has implemented fire restrictions for all BLM administered lands within Johnson and Campbell Counties beginning June 15.Under Stage 1 fire restrictions the following are prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a ¼” spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.
- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.
- Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.
These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered lands throughout Wyoming, which include:
- Discharging or using any fireworks.
- Discharging a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.
- Burning, igniting, or causing to burn any tire, wire, magnesium or any other hazardous or explosive material.
- Operating any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).
- Use/discharge of explosives of any kind, incendiary devices, pyrotechnic devices, or exploding targets.
For more information on BLM fire restrictions or conditions, visit www.blm.gov/Wyoming-Fire-Restrictions.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.