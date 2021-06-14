On Sunday evening, firefighters initiated a strategic burn operation along the northwest perimeter of the Robinson fire, near Buffalo, to remove heavy fuels in an area of steep, inaccessible terrain, reducing risk of fire escape in that area. The number of acres the fire burned was reduced due to aerial mapping giving a more accurate accounting. Also, the percent of containment was reduced from 25% to 18% due to incident movement, operational containment methods, and limited ground-truthing due to inaccessible terrain. Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash