BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Dec. 23
A1
Tease 1: HOLIDAY RECIPES Fast, easy and memorable dishes for any festive occasion, Pages A7-A8
Tease 2: , Page B1
A2
Today/tomorrow from AP
What’s happening?
Around Wyoming briefs
Covid update
Weather
Corrections policy
A3 REGION
Today’s pick: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on coast, AP (photo)
Jumps from A1
A4 OPINION
Syndicated cartoon
Start banning library books and soon … (Wyoming editorial)
Lowry column (Other voices)
A5 REGION
Obits (none)
Bird count continues through pandemic for sake of the birds, WNE (photo)
Committee tables work on ‘energy hold’ bill, WNE
Region briefs to fill
Vol. 141 No. 252
A6
Counties grapple with zoning, liberties as more week Wyo. hideouts, WNE
Teton County to let mask requirement expire, WNE
A7-A8 HOLIDAY PAGES
