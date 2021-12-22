BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Dec. 23                    

 

A1

Tease 1: HOLIDAY RECIPES Fast, easy and memorable dishes for any festive occasion, Pages A7-A8

Tease 2: , Page B1

  • MAIN PACKAGE: Deck the halls … and everywhere else, Abby (photos) the first 5 are the best. I’m sure you won’t need more. The rest are for online
  • Albany County has state’s lowest unemployment rate, Abby
  • Commissioners appoint Planning and Zoning members, Eve
  • More cases of omicron variant detected at UW, WNE

 

A2

Today/tomorrow from AP

What’s happening?

Around Wyoming briefs

Covid update

Weather

Corrections policy

 

A3 REGION

Today’s pick: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on coast, AP (photo)

Jumps from A1

A4 OPINION

Syndicated cartoon

Start banning library books and soon … (Wyoming editorial)

Lowry column (Other voices)

A5 REGION

Obits (none)

Bird count continues through pandemic for sake of the birds, WNE (photo)

Committee tables work on ‘energy hold’ bill, WNE

Region briefs to fill

Vol. 141 No. 252

A6

Counties grapple with zoning, liberties as more week Wyo. hideouts, WNE

Teton County to let mask requirement expire, WNE

A7-A8 HOLIDAY PAGES

