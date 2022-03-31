Sundae

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Who says there’s nothing to do in our communities? Check out this list of events:  

Monday, April 4: 

Utah Shakespeare Festival presents Much Ado About Nothing, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7 p.m. 

Tuesday, April 5:  

The Cryptics, Anabolic Audio and Micah Paisley LIVE, Park Lounge, 19 Elk, Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m. 

Thursday, April 7: 

Conversations and Cocktails with the Commissioners, Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St., Rock Springs 

“Uncle Vanya”, Western Wyoming Community College Theater, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. 

Friday, April 8:  

Dirty Cello, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7 p.m. 

“Uncle Vanya”, Western Wyoming Community College Theater, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. 

Saturday, April 9:  

Wadsworth Family Benefit Dinner and Auction, 88 N. 2nd East St., (Eagles), Green River. Doors open at 3 p.m. 

Casino Fever fundraiser, Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Regan Avenue, Rock Springs. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets available at Rock Springs and Green River Chamber of Commerce and Young at Heart. 

Drag for a Cause Thank You for Being a Friend and Ally Extreme Bingo Fundraiser, Bunning Hall, 603 S. Main St., 6:30 p.m.  

Spring Shopapalooza 2.0, Park Lounge Banquet Hall, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

“Uncle Vanya”, Western Wyoming Community College Theater, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. 

Tuesday April 12:  

Conversation and a Cold One, Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main, Rock Springs, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. 

Spring Craft Night, Bitter Creek Brewing, 604 Broadway, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. 

Wednesday, April 13 

“Rock of Ages”, Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m. 

Thursday, April 14: 

“Rock of Ages”, Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m. 

Friday, April 15:  

“Rock of Ages,” Rock Springs High School, 7 p.m. 

Lorin Walker Madsen Trio, Johnny Mac’s Good Time Tavern, 2012 Dewar Dr., Rock Springs, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Bowling for Business, Pla Mor Lanes, 5:30 p.m. 

Saturday, April 16:  

Ribbon Cutting, Inside Connection Pregnancy Resource Center, 731 C St. (Building B) 1 p.m.  

“Rock of Ages,” Rock Springs High School, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. 

Friday, April 22:  

26th Annual Home Show, Sweetwater Events Center, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Saturday, April 23: 

ZamTrip with Atlas Falls and Damn Straight, Bunning Hall, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7 p.m. 

Sunday, April 24:  

Sweetwater County Concert Association presents Sundae LIVE, Broadway Theater, Downtown Rock Springs, 7:30 p.m. 

Wednesday, April 27: 

Business After Business by Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and HUB Insurance, 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 

SATURDAY, APRIL 30: 

7th annual Power of the Purse, Holiday Inn, Rock Springs, 5:30 p.m. 

Aerie #151 121st Anniversary Dinner, Eagles Aerie, 211 B St., Rock Springs, 6 p.m. 

Run with Sandy 5K, Western Wyoming College, 8:30 a.m.  

