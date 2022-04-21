BLM issues notice for oil and gas lease sale
Following an injunction from the Western District of Louisiana, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office on Monday issued a final environmental assessment and sale notice for a June 21-22 lease sale.
Monday’s notice incorporates recommendations from the Department of the Interior’s Report on the Federal Oil and Gas Leasing Program, as well as other reports issued by the Governmental Accountability Office and Congressional Budget Office, according to a news release.
The BLM is applying a first-ever increased royalty rate of 18.75% for the leases sold in the current competitive lease sales, in keeping with rates charged by states and private landowners.
The BLM Wyoming State Office will move forward with its modified proposed action, Alternative 3, as analyzed in DOI-BLM-WY-0000-2021-0003-EA, by offering 129 parcels containing about 131,771 acres of public minerals. The parcels will be offered at the online oil and gas lease sale, which can be accessed at www.energynet.com.
Additionally, Monday’s posting of the sale notice initiates a 30-day public protest period that ends on May 18. You can submit protests on the offered parcels through the link on the sale’s ePlanning site, https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2015621/570; via email to blm_wy_lease_sales@blm.gov; or by mail to Bureau of Land Management Wyoming, Fluid Minerals, 5353 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009. All protests must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on May 18.
Unemployment falls across the state in March
CHEYENNE (WNE) — As measured by one economic statistic, the unemployment rate fell in every county in Wyoming last month compared to March 2021. And statewide, this seasonally adjusted jobless statistic fell by 2/10 of a percentage point to 3.4%, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Research & Planning section.
The state unemployment percentage is also “slightly lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.6% and much lower than its March 2021 level of 5.0%,” the Research & Planning section said Monday. In just the approximately month-long period from this February to March 2022, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents increased by 796 workers, or a gain of 0.3%, “as people returned to work.”
In Laramie County, a jobless rate that is not seasonally adjusted fell to 3.3% last month from 4.8% a year earlier, according to a table of the civilian labor force by place of residence.
Across the state as a whole, this figure fell to 3.1% from 3.9%. The most recent figures both locally and in Wyoming are preliminary.
“Unemployment rates were unusually high during much of 2021 because of the pandemic,” the government agency noted. “Total non-farm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 270,300 in March 2021 to 278,500 in March 2022, an increase of 8,200 jobs (3.0%).”
Governor orders Wyoming to half staff Thursday
Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming state flag be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Laramie County from sunrise to sunset Thursday in honor and memory of Bill Nation.
Nation represented Laramie County in the Wyoming House of Representatives in 1965 and served three terms as mayor of Cheyenne. He died April 13.
This notice is only for the Wyoming state flag and only at two locations in the state — at the Capitol and in Laramie County. Other flags should remain at full-staff.