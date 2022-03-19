Grand Teton sees season’s first grizzly
JACKSON (WNE) — Grizzly bears are continuing to wake up in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
The town of Jackson and Teton County, meanwhile, are continuing to consider measures that would require bear-proof trash cans countywide.
Grand Teton National Park announced Monday that the first grizzly bear of the season was spotted Sunday in the park. That came just under a week after Yellowstone National Park announced that a pilot flying over the park spotted a grizzly traipsing through its west-central reach. Male grizzlies tend to emerge in March and females in April and May.
Grand Teton advised caution recreating outdoors, specifically telling people to avoid carcasses. Grizzlies can be aggressive if approached while feeding on another animal’s remains.
The park also encouraged people to begin locking up attractants like garbage and livestock feed.
“Bear season has begun, how it ends depends on all of us,” Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins said in the press release. “We welcome the community led effort to work across boundaries to protect bears in Jackson Hole, and we need everyone’s help to remove unsecured attractants from the valley.”
That, the park said, includes storing garbage in bear-resistant containers, securing livestock feed, pet food, compost and beehives, and hanging bird feeders so bears can’t reach them.
The Jackson Town Council and Teton County Board of County Commissioners are both set to consider actions to better bear-proof their jurisdictions.
Increased low-level flights scheduled throughout March
CHEYENNE — There are low-level helicopter operations scheduled throughout March in eastern Wyoming, western Nebraska and northeast Colorado, according to a news release from F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Residents may experience increased noise due to these UH-1N Huey flights.
The UH-1N is a light-lift utility helicopter used to support Air Force Global Strike Command missile wings. The 37th Helicopter Squadron is assigned to and operates out of F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
These flights are part of an annual survey to verify and document any new man-made obstacles in low-level flight areas.
Sportsman’s Expo to be held in April
CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Events Department announced Wednesday it plans to host another weekend full of vendors, demonstrations and equipment for the outdoor enthusiast.
The second annual Laramie County Sportsman’s Expo presented by Bish’s RV will take place April 1 through April 3 at the Event Center at Archer. Hours are 1-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Laramie County Sportsman’s Expo will host a wide range of businesses showcasing products and services aimed toward everyone from the most experienced outdoorsman to those new to the trail. Fishermen, hunters, avid hikers, occasional campers and day-packers will all find a product or service suited to their next adventure.
The University of Wyoming Extension office will have experts on site with interactive educational stations and a hands-on kids zone with an array of activities. The event is free and open to the public, with food and drink available for purchase from Uncle Fred’s Catering.
Game and Fish to hold meetings on 2022 seasons
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:
- Chapter 2: General regulations
- Chapter 5: Antelope seasons
- Chapter 6: Deer seasons
- Chapter 7: Elk seasons
- Chapter 8: Moose seasons
- Chapter 9: Bighorn sheep and mountain goat seasons
- Chapter 11: Upland game bird and small game seasons
- Chapter 14: Migratory game bird seasons and light goose conservation order
- Chapter 15: Wild bison recreational season
- Chapter 20: Fall and spring wild turkey seasons
Meetings will held in the locations listed below. An online Zoom option is available during the Laramie meeting. The link to join is on the Laramie Region webpage at wgfd.wyo.gov/Regional-Offices/Laramie-Region.
- Tuesday, Saratoga: 6 p.m., Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W Elm St.
- Wednesday, Torrington: 6 p.m., Platte Valley Bank, 2201 Main St.
- Thursday, Wheatland: 6 p.m., Platte County Public Library, 904 9th St.
- March 28, Cheyenne: 6 p.m., Game and Fish Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd.
- March 29, Laramie: 6 p.m., Game and Fish Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St.
Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 1 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above. Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at its April meeting in Lander.