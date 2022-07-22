CHEYENNE – The heart of the rodeo and the creation of Cheyenne Frontier Days doesn’t start with the cowboy, but, rather, the cattle.
When the Spanish conquistadors and Spanish-Mexican settlers came to the Americas in the 16th century, they brought a plethora of new species and skills. The tradition of breeding horses and cattle was introduced to the natives, and eventually cattle ranches were established in areas such as Mexico, Cuba and throughout the Caribbean.
Mike Kassel, the associate director and curator of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, said the established cattle industry in Mexico would be run by vaqueros, also known as Mexican cowboys. They herded cattle and wild horses for hundreds of years before they became a part of the Texas ranching landscape, and passed on the trade to Americans after the Civil War ended in 1865. Tools such as heeled boots, spurs and lariats used by vaqueros were also modified to fit the needs of Southwestern ranchers.
Along with the tools and knowledge to run the ranching industry came the games. The most influential was the rodeo, which is translated as a roundup.
These roundups were taking place on Spanish ranches, where Kassel said cowboys would challenge each other to see who could rope an animal best or ride a wild animal. While they were activities to do for fun, it was also serious because of the reliance on the horse and the skill they needed to train with the lariat in order to make the cattle industry work.
Just as Americans took to the vaquero way, they also took to the rodeo – although the difference between the Spanish rodeo and the American rodeo is that the Spanish version focuses on style, while the American version focuses on speed, according to education resources from the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
The natural progression of seeing who was the best, and the bragging rights associated with the sporting tradition, became more than a cattle ranch game.
“The sport began to evolve and follow the cattle industry,” Kassel said. “As ranching began to spread, you have the same desire of man to be able to prove himself against beast.”
ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy Exhibits and Collections Coordinator Megan Winterfeldt said it is hard to trace back to the first professional rodeo held, but her organization recognizes the cowboy competition held in Deer Trail, Colorado, on July 4, 1869, as the first. It was a bronc riding contest, or “bronc-busting contest,” and she said the winners were awarded a new suit of clothes.
The exciting concept quickly spread through the West, and the spectator events were often held in celebration of Independence Day. A few of the earliest recognized rodeos were in Prescott, Arizona, and Pecos, Texas. These rodeos included bronc riding, steer roping and cow pony races. The established process for hosting was also inspired by the Prescott Rodeo held on July 4, 1888, where prizes were awarded, rules for the competition were laid out, admission was charged and cowboys were invited to compete.
Winterfeldt said the rush of the fast-paced environment and the danger of the sport pulled in many crowds. She said attendees felt connected to the romanticized history of the West as cowboys performed their skills at the rodeo, and the inspiration to put one on traveled from small towns all the way to Madison Square Garden.
“All of these tiny cities and towns through the West decided to celebrate their own community with rodeos or county fairs,” she said.
One of the small towns with residents interested in boosting the economy and celebrating its own talent was Cheyenne, which was ready to capitalize on the rumors of cowboys and the American West. Kassel said dime store novels written about cowboys, fair maidens, Native Americans, dancehall girls and the shenanigans they were getting into on the frontier were alluring.
Among the most famous characters to capitalize on its popularity were Buffalo Bill Cody and Bill Pickett, who managed to take their Wild West Show overseas to perform for the queen of England in the early 20th century. The authentic Western primed people across the world to become hungry for more.
However, the country was suffering from a terrible economic depression toward the end of the 1800s, and more encouragement was needed for residents to spend their money.
A local railroad agent named Frederick Angier decided to find events of interest that would spur travel in 1897, benefiting both the towns and the Union Pacific Railroad. Residents of Loveland and Greeley, Colorado, threw celebrations dedicated to corn and potatoes, respectively but leaders of Cheyenne were without ideas. Kassel explained that during the councils held to try to come up with ideas, local businessman Warren Richardson said, “The only thing we raise around here is a little hell from time to time.”
Angier was frustrated with the process and lack of fruition, but when he returned to the train depot, he was struck with a revelation.
“There’s a group of six or seven cowboys trying to wrestle a horse that would rather not go into a boxcar, and they’re doing everything they possibly can, using all the skills they have, and the horse is winning. It just will not go,” Kassel described. “There’s a big fight, complete pandemonium.”
While the cowboys tried to tame the animal, crowds gathered and shouted. They were putting money on who would win the contest, shouting and encouraging both the men and the horse.
Kassel said Angier realized the potential, and went back to the council to tell them to put on their own Wild West Show that would attract people in Denver to visit Cheyenne. They decided to put together the show in one month toward the end of the summer, and managed to bring in a crowd of 4,000 to Pioneer Park on Sept. 23, 1897.
Not only did cowboys travel to Cheyenne with their animals and exciting skills, the military and members of the Sioux Nation came from Pine Ridge Reservation and took part in the celebration. The train pulled right up to the park, where people stood on top of cars and surrounded the performers in the stands. With no fences or professional arena, attendees were even able to stand in a circle and crowd the events. They were so enthusiastic and encroached closer to the area, that the first Frontier Day did not have a steer roping event because it was too dangerous to let loose.
The newspapers said it was a success, and Cheyenne’s fame for the rodeo was just beginning. The council never planned on hosting an annual event, but there was such an outcry for the rodeo, it had to happen. The next year, it was hosted in August, and 20,000 people attended, including Buffalo Bill.
“From that point forward, Cheyenne Frontier Days just continued to grow leaps and bounds, year by year, even by the time we got into the early 20th century,” Kassel said. “If you were a cowboy, and you wanted to prove how good you were at riding saddle bronc, or throwing rope, or doing any of these sports – the place you wanted to show off your skills became Cheyenne Frontier Days.”