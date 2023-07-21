Haskell Stakes Horse Racing

In this August 2, 2015, file photo, Triple Crown winner American Pharoah's trainer Bob Baffert, center, owner Ahmed Zayat, right, and his son Justin Zayat, left, celebrate with the winner's trophy after American Pharoah won the Haskell Invitational horse race at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J.

 Associated Press

OCEANPORT, N.J. — Trainer Bob Baffert will look to add another Haskell Stakes and big payday to his collection when the lightly raced Arabian Knight takes on Kentucky Derby winner Mage and six others in the $1 million showcase event of the summer meet at Monmouth Park.

The 70-year-old Hall of Famer has already won the Grade 1 stakes at the New Jersey Shore track a record nine times and finished second six other times.

