Just 41 minutes passed between Emmanuel Pregnon announcing his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal and his announcement of receiving an offer from the University of Arizona on Twitter.
Of course, that offer was likely presented to the 6-foot-6, 318-pound guard long before his name entered the portal officially. But with no apparent consequences or rules around contacting players currently on another team’s roster from the NCAA, UW coach Craig Bohl could do nothing but wish one of his best offensive lineman the best on his way out of Laramie.
“No,” Bohl said Tuesday about whether he was blindsided by Pregnon’s transfer announcement this weekend. “Emmanuel and I had been having some discussions for, I think, several weeks, so, no.”
The transfer portal reopened Saturday and will stay open until April 30. Quarterback Hank Gibbs and quarterback-turned-defensive-lineman Caden Becker joined Pregnon as former Cowboys to transfer out during the spring season.
“This whole world of college football is a different landscape,” Bohl said. “We’re evolving. I told you all that we would evolve. I think one of the things that we said in the beginning when I sat down and talked with (UW athletic director) Tom Burman was that we were going to be a developmental program. It’s going to be imperative that we develop.
“I think you’ve seen some players like Logan Wilson, who was developed here and chose to stay here. I think things are working out pretty well for Logan, last time I checked. Chad Muma. Josh Allen. I can go down the line. We’re going to continue to develop. ... The brand of football we play, we’re not going to veer off of.”
Bohl wasn’t mincing words when it came to tampering in college football, either. Since entering the portal Saturday, Pregnon has posted more than 20 offers from other Division I football programs.
“If you can solve that, go to Washington, D.C., and solve the debt crisis right now,” Bohl said about tampering. “Every coach in America talked to the people at the NCAA about that. It’s unfortunate.
“It’s one of these things that, it’s going on. I just quit trying to make a big deal about it. It’s an unenforceable event right now.”
The recent departure of three players hasn’t detered Bohl from his mission to put a winning product on the field at War Memorial Stadium this fall. While Pregnon’s absence will undoubtedly sting the most, Bohl’s goal remains the same: Using the team’s 15 spring practices to continue developing the players he has available.
“I’m focused on the guys we’ve got,” Bohl said. “Some things never surprise me. I’m really excited about the guys that we’re coaching right now. That’s not just media talk. I hope you guys can kind of see my genuine comments. You’ll talk to them. They’re a fun group, and I think we’re going to have a good team.”
In his first season starting at right guard, Pregnon earned third-team All-Mountain West honors from Pro Football Focus. He’ll soon become the third former Cowboy this offseason to transfer out of UW and land at a Power 5 program after defensive lineman Oluwaseyi Omotosho and wide receiver Joshua Cobbs transferred to Oregon State and Houston, respectively.
“We’re thin at the offensive line right now,” Bohl said. “As a result, we need to find eight competent players (on the offensive line). We don’t have eight right now. We’re looking hard. There’s guys that are over there working.
“If you go through a rigorous season like we’re going to go through — and I think we have some really good competition — there’s going to be some injuries. As a result, we have to prepare for that. Typically, if you can have eight, you can survive. You may make it with seven, but you probably need eight. We don’t have eight right now.”
Jack Walsh could be a prime candidate to step into the starting role at right guard this fall. The redshirt sophomore backed up Pregnon for the majority of last season, and started in his place while Pregnon was injured.
Redshirt freshmen Wes King and Rex Johnsen could also battle for playing time during fall camp, Bohl said.
“Rex is a guy that can do a backflip and everything else,” Bohl said. “He was a great wrestler, but he’s been inconsistent. Sometimes he’ll just take a guy and just de-cleat him, but the next time he’ll get beat up front, and then he drags his head.
“I think Wes has been a little bit more consistent. Both of them have really good ability. They’re learning still. We’re confident that hopefully both of them can turn into contributors. We certainly need one of them to be right now. They’re in a dogfight.”
Before hitting the transfer portal, Becker was moved from quarterback to defensive end. He entered the portal Saturday, listing himself as a tight end/athlete.
Gibbs’ entrance into the portal leaves just three healthy quarterbacks on UW’s roster — Andrew Peasley, Evan Svoboda and Jayden Clemons. True freshman Kaden Anderson is on campus, but is recovering from a lower leg injury suffered during his senior season in high school.
Bohl and his staff will now look into the transfer portal themselves to replace Gibbs and Becker in the quarterback room.
“We gotta have three,” Bohl said. “We’d probably like to have four. We’re looking right now to add and supplement our squad. We have some candidates.
“Three is a little bit light. Four is probably ... I’m going to feel much more comfortable. I think we’re going to get there.”