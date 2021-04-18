CASPER — Seven Wyoming high school and college students will benefit from the Wyoming Trucking Association's scholarship program for the 2021-2022 school year. Seven Wyoming students will receive $7,000 in scholarship aid for the upcoming school year.
— Trason Roundy of Rock Springs earned the Wyoming Trucking Association Council of Safety Supervisors/Wyoming Trucking Association Trust Fund Scholarship. Roundy plans to attend WyoTech to study diesel mechanics.
— Kessie Turnbull of Casper received the Cohee Family Scholarship and plans to attend Casper College as a nursing major.
— Tristyn Mondoc of Casper received the Becker Memorial Scholarship to attend Casper College. Mondoc will major in diesel mechanics.
— Elizabeth Lungren of Ten Sleep was awarded the 29th annual L.E. Meredith Memorial Scholarship. Lungren plans to attend the University of Wyoming as a molecular biology major.
— Justin Conklin of Ranchester was awarded the Wyoming Trucking Association's Sharon D. Nichols Memorial Scholarship. Conklin plans to major in diesel mechanics at Sheridan College.
— Mark Annis of Casper received the Wyoming Trucking Association Trust Fund Scholarship. He plans to attend UW and major in agriculture business.
— Justin Dowd of Dubois was awarded a Wyoming Trucking Association Trust Fund Scholarship and plans to attend WyoTech as a diesel mechanics major.
The Wyoming Trucking Association Board of Directors established the Wyoming Trucking Association Scholarship Program and Trust Fund in 1976. Scholarships are given to graduates of Wyoming high schools who are pursuing courses of study that could lead to a career in the transportation industry. These fields include truck driver training, diesel mechanics, accounting, office management, data processing, sales, marketing and business administration.
The association and its member companies have awarded more than $240,783.00 in scholarship aid since the program began 44 years ago.
Trustees of the scholarship board include Chairwoman Karen Albrandt of Shoshoni, Sean Cohee of Casper, Keith Eitel of Kaycee, DeeAnn Ritter of Green River, Terry Thomas of Cheyenne, Casey Wegener of Mountain View and Savannah Wegener of Mountain View.