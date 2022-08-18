DAY 1: FLIGHT TO BOSTON
Today fly to the historic city of Boston. Upon arrival meet your Tour Director and transfer to your Boston area hotel for a one night stay. Enjoy a Welcome Drink this evening. Overnight: Boston area, MA
DAY 2: BOSTON CITY TOUR - PLYMOUTH - CAPE COD
This morning enjoy a Boston City Tour featuring Boston Commons, the Old State House, the Old North Church from where Paul Revere got the signal to start his famous ride, the Old South Meeting House, Beacon Hill and Old Ironsides. Visit the Faneuil Hall Marketplace, located in downtown Boston near the waterfront and originally gifted to the city in 1742. Later depart Boston and travel to Plymouth. Visit Plimoth Plantation, an accurate recreation of the Pilgrim’s 1627 village where costumed interpreters portray colony residents in this living history museum. Then celebrate the journey that brought the pilgrims to the New World as you visit the Mayflower II, the 1620 ship reproduction was recently renovated for the 400th Anniversary of the voyage. Also see famous Plymouth Rock, the place where the Pilgrims first stepped ashore after a 66 day trans-Atlantic voyage. Later arrive at your hotel on Cape Cod for a 5-night stay. Enjoy a Welcome Dinner this evening with your fellow travelers.
Overnight: Hyannis/Yarmouth, MA
DAY 3: MARTHA’S VINEYARD
This morning enjoy a scenic ferry ride to famous Martha’s Vineyard where little has changed since European settlers arrived early in the 17th century. The island’s resident population includes writers, artists, entertainers and fishermen. Your Martha’s Vineyard Tour includes the colorful Victorian cottages of Oak Bluffs, Edgartown with its stately houses built by whaling captains, pristine beaches and colorful yacht harbors. Later return via ferry and back to your hotel.
Overnight: Hyannis/Yarmouth, MA
DAY 4: CAPE COD NAT’L SEASHORE - CRANBERRIES - P’TOWN
This morning travel along the Cape Cod National Seashore, dedicated in 1961 by President JFK, which features forty miles of pristine sandy beaches, marshes, ponds, and uplands supporting diverse species of wildlife dotted with lighthouses, cultural landscapes and wild cranberry bogs. Visit a traditional Cranberry Bog and learn about the harvesting of Cape Cod’s famous fruit. Later arrive in Provincetown, located on the tip of Cape Cod which boasts a lively artist community, beautiful beaches, great restaurants and charming shops. Enjoy some leisure time to relax, eat and shop. Late afternoon return to your Cape Cod hotel. Dinner is included this evening at a popular local restaurant.
Overnight: Hyannis/Yarmouth, MA
DAY 5: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND
Today visit Newport, Rhode Island, one of New England’s most delightful coastal cities and a long time favorite vacation site of affluent socialites and yachting enthusiasts. Enjoy a Newport City Tour and drive by the Touro Synagogue, the oldest synagogue in America, the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the splendid estates along Bellevue Avenue. Marvel at the extravagant life-style of a bygone era with a guided tour of The Breakers Mansion, the Vanderbilt’s lavishly decorated turn of the century mansion. Then follow “Ten-Mile-Drive” along the magnificent rocky coast which boasts exquisite estates from the early 1900’s.
Overnight: Hyannis/Yarmouth, MA
DAY 6: NANTUCKET ISLAND
This morning board a ferry and cruise to scenic and historic Nantucket Island featuring a cobblestoned Main Street, unspoiled beaches, sea Captains’ houses and art galleries. Enjoy a visit to the Nantucket Whaling Museum including its rooftop observation deck overlooking the harbor and other whaling exhibits all reflections of an island that some 300 years ago was the whaling capital of the world. Enjoy some time at your own pace to shop or explore the yacht filled harbor and waterfront. This afternoon board a ferry and return to your Cape Cod hotel. Tonight’s Farewell Dinner is a traditional New England Lobster Dinner.
Overnight: Hyannis/Yarmouth, MA
DAY 7: CAPE COD - BOSTON FLIGHT HOME
Today transfer to the Boston airport filled with wonderful memories of your Cape Cod & the Islands Tour.
