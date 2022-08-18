FALL COLORS & LIGHTHOUSES OF THE GREAT LAKES - APG of the Rockies - 28SEP23

DAY 1: ARRIVE CHICAGO

Arrive in Chicago and meet your Tour Director. Check into your hotel for a 2-night stay in Chicago, “the Windy City” and 3rd largest city in the U.S. This evening join your Tour Director and traveling companions for a Welcome Dinner.

FALL COLORS & LIGHTHOUSES OF THE GREAT LAKES - APG of the Rockies - 28SEP232
FALL COLORS & LIGHTHOUSES OF THE GREAT LAKES - APG of the Rockies - 28SEP233
FALL COLORS & LIGHTHOUSES OF THE GREAT LAKES - APG of the Rockies - 28SEP234