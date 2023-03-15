Bauer Japan Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in 2021 in Atlanta.

 Associated Press

TOKYO — The signing of Trevor Bauer to a one-year contract by the Yokohama DeNA BayStars generated little reaction Wednesday in the Japanese media.

The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jan. 12, three weeks after an arbitrator reduced his suspension imposed by Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred from 324 to 194 games. The penalty followed an investigation into domestic violence, which the pitcher has denied.

