SWEETWATER COUNTY-- A remote, seldom-visited historical site in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, is the subject of a new article at WyoHistory.org. - “The Tri-Territory Site: Outpost of Invisible Empires,” by Dick Blust of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.

The site marks the spot along the Continental Divide near Steamboat Mountain where the borders of the Louisiana Purchase, the Mexican Cession, and the Oregon Country all met. By 1848, all three dominions had been incorporated into the United States and made up the overwhelming bulk of the American West outside of Texas.

