...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Freezing drizzle and snow expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Total ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range into central and eastern Laramie
County including Interstate 80 between the Summit and the
Nebraska State Line. This includes the cities of Cheyenne and
Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and
blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
SWEETWATER COUNTY-- A remote, seldom-visited historical site in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, is the subject of a new article at WyoHistory.org. - “The Tri-Territory Site: Outpost of Invisible Empires,” by Dick Blust of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.
The site marks the spot along the Continental Divide near Steamboat Mountain where the borders of the Louisiana Purchase, the Mexican Cession, and the Oregon Country all met. By 1848, all three dominions had been incorporated into the United States and made up the overwhelming bulk of the American West outside of Texas.
In the 1960s, the Bureau of Land Management and the Kiwanis Clubs of Rock Springs, Riverton, Lander, and Rawlins launched the project that became the Tri-Territory Historic Site, a masonry monument and three flagpoles to represent Britain, Mexico, and France, with a fourth atop the monument itself for the United States. The site was formally dedicated on September 24, 1967.
To access “The Tri-Territory Site: Outpost of Invisible Empires,” go to